Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Salvador Perez’s right thumb injury does not appear to be serious, which comes as good news for the Kansas City Royals.

The All-Star catcher exited Monday’s game in the eighth inning with a thumb ailment, but X-rays were negative.

Perez went 0-for-4, including a fielder’s choice groundout with the bases loaded that ended the second inning. He stranded seven runners, four in scoring position, in his first three at-bats, and the Royals wound up losing 7-6 to the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Ned Yost replaced Perez with Brett Hayes in the eighth inning.

“Salvy two days ago got jammed real bad on his right hand,” Yost said. “He had a couple of swings today that made it worse. It was real sore, real swollen. It will probably be a couple of days. We’ll just rest it a couple of days and try to get some of that inflammation and swelling out.”

If the Royals need to bring up a catcher from Triple-A Omaha, Francisco Pena probably would be the leading candidate. He hit his ninth home run Sunday in an 8-2 victory over Memphis. Pena, the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena, is tied for seventh in home runs in the Pacific Coast League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 3-0, 4.20 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-3, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas, who allowed two runs on eight hits over 13 2/3 innings to win his previous two starts, was roughed up for seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs, while losing 7-6 Monday night to the White Sox. “I don’t get too mad about a lot of things, but given a five-run lead in the first inning and coughing it up halfway through the fifth inning, that’s not good enough to get it done,” Vargas said. “I coughed it up for us tonight.” Alexei Ramirez and Paul Konerko hit Vargas changeups for home runs. “I knew right way when (Ramirez) hit it that it was out,” Vargas said. “That was not a very good changeup. Same thing (to Konerko).”

--RF Nori Aoki went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to four games. He owns a .351 batting average at Kauffman Stadium, the fifth-best home mark in the American League.

--DH Billy Butler had his second consecutive three-hit game. He did not have a three-hit game this season before Sunday. It was his first back-to-back multi-hit games since April 19-20 against the Twins.

--RHP Aaron Crow had not allowed an earned run in his first 19 outings, covering 17 innings, before surrendering a three-run homer to Orioles CF Adam Jones in the ninth inning Sunday. “It happens,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It just proves he’s human. Now he got an ERA of a little above zero.” Crow’s ERA is 1.56.

--C Salvador Perez left Monday’s game in the eighth inning due to swelling and inflammation in the right thumb area. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to miss a couple of games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just a tough one. We had that big first and then we tacked on a run, and Konerko hits a home run to put them ahead. You feel like at that point, that’s not going to win the game, that there is going to be more scoring. Give their bullpen credit, they came in and did a great job.” -- DH Billy Butler, after the Royals blew a 5-0 lead and lost 7-6 to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (swelling and inflammation in right thumb area) left the May 19 game. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to miss a couple of games.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14, and he will throw another bullpen session May 20.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson