Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez did not go on the disabled list, but it appears unlikely he would play in a game before Saturday.

Perez is out with a sore right thumb after being jammed by a pitch and aggravated it in the Monday 7-6 loss to the White Sox, leaving after seven innings.

”It happened three days ago (Friday) and it just kept getting a little worse and a little worse until it just got so swollen and sore (Monday), we had to do something, give him some time,“ Royals manager Ned Yost. ”It’s not going to get any better.

”We’ll take two, three, four days off and let the trainers work on it, get that inflammation and get that swelling out of there. When you get jammed like that and it gets all puffed up, it’s really painful.

“It’s not that I don’t sound optimistic about the weekend. I‘m optimistic for Saturday. I‘m not sure I really want to do it on Friday with (Angels left-hander) C.J. Wilson pounding cutters on his hands all the time. When we get there, we’ll figure it out, see how he’s feeling.”

Brett Hayes was the starting catcher in the Royals’ 7-6 loss Tuesday night to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-3, 3.67 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-3, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Danny Valencia made a rare start against a righty, Andre Rienzo, on Tuesday. “Right now I wanted to give Danny some at-bats cause we did some left-handers coming up in the next two games,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Danny has been swinging the bat OK, so I wanted to get him in there, get some at-bats and let him play a couple of days in a row and see what develops, see how he does. He hasn’t gotten an opportunity to play much.” Valencia, who was making his fourth start this season against a right-hander, took advantage of the audition for more playing time, going 2-for-3 with a two-run double and walked.

--2B Omar Infante, who is on the disabled list with a lower disc irritation, took batting practice and went through some simulated fielding drills before the game Tuesday. “He’s starting to get over the hump,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s definitely making progress.”

--3B Mike Moustakas, who is hitting .162 against right-handers and .077 against left-handers, was not in the lineup Friday against RHP Andre Rienzo. ”I don’t have a plan,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It’s day to day. He said he has not talked to Moustakas about not being in the lineup. “These are all big boys,” Yost said. “You look at your performance. That ought to indicate what’s going on. You can read into it all you want.”

--C Francisco Pena made his major league debut Tuesday, catching the ninth inning. Pena was called up from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit nine home runs. Pena is the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena Sr., while his older brother Tony Jr. played shortstop 2007-09 for Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a mistake and I paid for it. It was a fastball. I was trying to go sinker, down and away.” -- Royals RHP Aaron Crow after giving up a three-run homer in a 7-6 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (swelling and inflammation in right thumb area) left the May 19 game and did not play May 20. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to miss a couple of games.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14, and he will throw another bullpen session May 20.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson