Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With Danny Valencia earning more and more playing time at third base, the Kansas City Royals decided they no longer needed to share the position.

Mike Moustakas was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, clearing the way for Valencia to handle the job regularly.

Moustakas, the second player selected in the 2007 draft, hit .151 with a .223 on-base percentage in 40 games and 125 at-bats this year. He had four homers and 17 RBIs.

The demotion wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“He’s the first one in the clubhouse, the first one in the cage with Pedro (Grifol, the hitting coach), and they’ve got their drills that they work on tirelessly,” manager Ned Yost said of Moustakas on Wednesday. “He takes more swings than anyone on this team.”

Valencia went 1-for-3 and drew a bases-loaded walk Wednesday in the eighth inning of the Royals’ 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox, raising his average to .308.

Valencia has one homer and seven RBIs through 52 at-bats in 16 games.

To replace Moustakas on the 25-man roster, the Royals recalled Jimmy Paredes, who has played in the outfield and second and third base in his career. He has a .234 average in 397 career plate appearances with the Houston Astros and the Royals.

Paredes, 25, for the cycle for Omaha on May 13. He was batting .327 with 10 extra-base hits (three home runs) and 17 RBIs in 26 Triple-A games this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-3, 1.42 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 5-3, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante remains on the disabled list with a back injury. “Swinging he’s been fine,” Royals manager Ned Yost. “Where it’s bothering him a little bit, or it has in the last couple of days, is bending over to catch ground balls, but he’s made really good improvements there. He came out early, ran the bases, felt really good.” No decision was made regarding whether Infante would go on the three-game trip to Anaheim.

--RF Nori Aoki put down a bunt single with the count 1-2 to initiate a two-run, game-winning rally in the eighth inning Wednesday night. “That’s actually the first time in my entire baseball career I’ve bunted with two strikes,” Aoki said. “I was actually pretty nervous. Pedro (Grifol, the hitting coach) convinced me to do it. I guess I have a pretty high chance of getting a bunt down, so it doesn’t really matter what the count is. I‘m glad I was able to do that today.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie limited the White Sox to one run and three hits over seven innings in a no-decision Wednesday. Guthrie is 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 outings against the White Sox as a Royal. Guthrie won his first two starts of the season, but he is 0-3 with five no-decisions in his past eight starts.

--RHP Wade Davis struck out two White Sox in a flawless eighth inning. He has logged at least one strikeout in 18 consecutive innings. Davis is averaging 16.82 strikeouts per nine innings, racking up 38 in 20 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve been talking about doing it with two strikes. He picked the right spot to do it. It takes a lot of guts right there. That’s a big play for us.” -- DH Billy Butler, on RF Nori Aoki’s two-strike bunt single that began the Royals’ winning rally in the eighth inning Wednesday. Kansas City emerged with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (swelling and inflammation in right thumb area) left the May 19 game and did not play May 20-21. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He was fielding grounders as of May 21.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Pedro Ciriaco

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson