Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Kansas City Royals hope a stint in the minor leagues will help unleash third baseman Mike Moustakas’ stifled potential.

Moustakas, the second selection in the 2007 amateur draft, went to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday with a .152 average after 139 plate appearances in 40 games.

“He looked lost and that’s where it got to him,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The last day that he played, you could just tell that his confidence was suffering and he was just putting too much pressure on himself.”

At Chatsworth High School in the Los Angeles area, Moustakas hit a state-record 52 career home runs and earned Baseball America’s award as its national high school player of the year in 2007. The Royals chose him in that year’s draft ahead of catcher Matt Wieters, pitcher Madison Bumgarner and outfielder Jason Heyward.

In his first full season with the Royals, Moustakas hit 20 home runs, drove in 73 runs and compiled a .242 batting average and a .412 slugging percentage in 2012. Defensively, Moustakas was nominated for a Gold Glove.

But last year, Moustakas’ production in all four categories decreased to 12 homers, 42 RBIs, a .233 average and a .364 slugger’s percentage.

“You watch him take batting practice and he was absolutely dynamite,” Yost said. “But he got in the game and there was so much pressure to perform that he couldn’t transition it. That’s when it got to the point where I needed to give him a break.”

The Royals recalled infielder Jimmy Paredes from Triple-A Omaha to take Moustakas’ roster spot. Paredes joined the team before Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Danny Valencia becomes the Royals’ starting third baseman.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 6-3, 2.67 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Duffy allowed his first home run in more than two years Friday night. Los Angeles Angels catcher Chris Ianetta sent one of Duffy’s pitches into the rock decoration in center field to end the right-hander’s streak of 671/3 successive innings without conceding a homer, the longest in the major leagues. Until Iannetta’s blast, Brandon Inge hit the last home run off Duffy on April 16, 2012. Since Inge’s drive, 10,580 home runs had been hit coming into Wednesday night’s game.

--DH Billy Butler and 3B Danny Valencia each had five-game hitting streaks end Friday night. Both went 0-for-3 with a walk. Valencia’s average fell to .279, Butler’s to .250.

--RF Nori Aoki collected three hits for the fourth time this season. Aoki went 3-for-4, hit a double, stole a base and scored a run. In his past six games, Aoki is hitting .435 (10-f0r-23) with six runs scored and two stolen bases.

--1B Eric Hosmer, despite going 0-for-4 on Friday night, is still hitting well on the road this season. Hosmer is batting .333 (32-for-96) away from Kauffman Stadium. Before Friday night’s game, Hosmer ranked fourth in the American League in road batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re not going to score many runs when you get five hits on the night, and three of them from one guy. There’s nothing going on offensively.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (swelling and inflammation in right thumb area) left the May 19 game and did not play May 20-23. X-rays were negative.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He was fielding grounders as of May 21. He began a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Omaha on May 23.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Pedro Ciriaco

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson