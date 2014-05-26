Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With their four most potent power hitters silenced, the Kansas City Royals need to manufacture runs to survive offensively.

In the final two games of the weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Royals relied on bunting, running, timely hitting and opponent’s mistakes to wreak havoc.

On Saturday night, the Royals combined three hits, three sacrifices and a error to score three runs in the top of the 13th inning for a 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

“All in all,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, “it was one of those nights when you keep grinding it out, grinding it out and find a way to win it.”

On Sunday, Kansas City’s speed not only generated a stolen base during another three-run rally, but it also resulted in a wild pitch and a balk from Angels right-hander Garrett Richards.

“They were running a little more than I expected,” Richards said after his team rallied for a 4-3 win.

Six of the Royals’ 10 runs the past two games scored with two outs.

“Two-out RBIs are big for your offense,” Yost said. “I mean, really big. When you get them, it’s a sign that things are starting to turn around.”

The Royals need small ball because their leading power hitters are experiencing prolonged slumps.

First baseman Eric Hosmer and designated hitter Billy Butler each have one home run this year. Hosmer averaged nearly 17 homers per season in the past three years, while Butler averaged 21.

Left fielder Alex Gordon, who averaged 19 home runs the past three seasons, has just three so far. Two of them came against the Baltimore Orioles on May 18 -- the last time Gordon toured the bases.

The man who led the Royals in home runs for most of the season no longer is in a major league uniform.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas, who pounded 20 homers two years ago, shared the team lead with catcher Salvador Perez this season with four. However, because of his .152 batting average, the Royals optioned Moustakas to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday so he can regain his confidence against minor league pitching.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-2, 3.02 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-4, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) sat out Sunday’s game, and he is day-to-day. He was hurt Saturday night in the Royals’ 13-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera’s streak of 14 2/3 scoreless innings ended Sunday. Herrera allowed two runs on four hits in just two-thirds of an inning in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Herrera had the longest active shutout streak in the American League until Sunday.

--RF Nori Aoki was not in Sunday’s starting lineup because of a sore right elbow. Aoki, who was hit by a pitch from LHP C.J. Wilson on Friday night, entered Sunday’s game as a pinch runner in the ninth inning.

--3B Jimmy Paredes got his first hit as a member of the Royals on Sunday. Paredes singled up the middle in the third inning and went 1-for-3 with a run. The Royals recalled Paredes from Triple-A Omaha when they optioned 3B Mike Moustakas on Thursday.

--2B Pedro Ciriaco drove in his first run as a Royal when his double sent home 3B Jimmy Paredes during a three-run, third-inning rally Sunday. Ciriaco, who played for three major league teams before joining the Royals last year, entered the season with just 34 RBIs.

--C Francisco Pena was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday when the Royals added RHP Michael Mariot to the bullpen. Pena, who served as the third catcher, appeared in one game and had no at-bats for Kansas City. He was no longer needed with C Salvador Perez back from a hand injury.

--RHP Michael Mariot was recalled from Triple-A Omaha as the Royals beefed up their bullpen. Mariot was 1-0 with two saves and a 4.66 ERA in six relief appearances Omaha. He had no decisions and a 5.91 ERA in six outings with Kansas City earlier this season. The Royals used five relievers Saturday night in a 13-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Another big two-out hit and we would’ve been up 5-0 at that point. You still have to find ways to tack on a run or two.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on the Royals leaving two runners on base during their three-run, third-inning rally Sunday. The Los Angeles Angels came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Kansas City 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) was hurt May 24, and he did not play May 25. He is day-to-day.

--OF Nori Aoki (sore right elbow) did not start May 25, but he appeared as a pinch runner.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 23.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

RHP Marcus Mariot

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Pedro Ciriaco

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson