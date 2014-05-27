Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Omar Infante is back playing second and batting second for the Royals.

Infante, who has not played since May 6 because of a lower back irritation, was activated off the disabled list Monday and immediately inserted into the starting lineup against the Astros. He doubled in his first at-bat in the Royals’ 9-2 loss.

Infante hit .363 (4-for-11), with a double, RBI and scored in a run in a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. He went 4-for-7 after going hitless in his first game with the Storm Chasers.

Infante hit .267 and drove in 19 runs in 30 games before the injury. He still ranks fourth on the team in RBIs despite the time on the disabled list and just one behind designated hitter Billy Butler, who entered Monday with 55 more at-bats than Infante.

Manager Ned Yost said he may monitor Infante’s activity for a four-game series beginning Thursday in Toronto, where the artificial turf can be bad on backs.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-3, 3.32 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-3, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura left after 2 2/3 innings with discomfort on the outside of his pitching elbow. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday.

“In the third inning, I threw a few pitches and it started to feel a little weird,” Ventura said with teammate LHP Bruce Chen serving as his interpreter. “I felt something unnatural. It was a little uncomfortable, unnatural and I decided to say something. I’ve never felt that before. I came out of the game, but started feeling better after some treatment.” Royals manager Ned Yost said he is not concerned that it is a ligament injury since it is on the outside of the elbow. “The trainers came right out and when they said it was on the outside, that’s where my concern dropped off.” Yost said.

Whether Ventura will make his next start is yet unknown. “I did a lot of treatment to see if I can pitch in five days,” Ventura said. “I‘m going to try, so I don’t let the team down.”

--LHP Bruce Chen threw a 25-pitch simulated game Monday. Chen, who went on the disabled list retroactive to April 25 with a herniated disc, could be cleared soon to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Chen was 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts before the injury, but could go to the bullpen when he returns.

--RF Nori Aoki returned to the lineup Monday. He did not start Sunday at Anaheim because of a tender elbow, but was used as a pinch runner in the ninth. Aoki, who had three straight multi-hit games, went 0-for-5.

--3B Danny Valencia had another MRI Monday of his sprained left hand and missed his second straight game. He attempted to swing before the game, but could not. Valencia said his hand did not feel great. The Royals have not put Valencia on the disabled list.

--IF Pedro Ciriaco made his first start of the season at third base after Jimmy Paredes started there Sunday. Manager Ned Yost said Ciriaco is better defensively, while the switch-hitting Paredes is more offensive minded. “I want defense in there today, simple as that,” Yost said.

--2B Omar Infante was activated from the disabled list and inserted back into the starting lineup at second base and batting second for the Royals. Infante last since May 6 because of a lower back irritation. He doubled in his first at-bat in the Royals’ 9-2 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wow, I wasn’t even thinking anybody could catch that. I glanced at the ball and glanced at him and then looked back. I kept my eyes on the ball and he got there. That’s impressive.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, after Astros RF George Springer caught his deep fly ball on the warning track Monday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (discomfort in pitching elbow) left the May 26 game. He is scheduled to have an MRI on May 27. Royals manager Ned Yost said he is not concerned that it is a ligament injury since it is on the outside of the elbow.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) was hurt May 24, and he did not play May 25 and May 26. He had another MRI May 26. He attempted to swing before the game, but could not. Valencia said his hand did not feel great. The Royals have not put Valencia on the disabled list. He is day-to-day.

--OF Nori Aoki (sore right elbow) did not start May 25, but he appeared as a pinch runner. He returned to the lineup May 26.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. Chen could be cleared soon to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 23. He was activated May 26.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

RHP Marcus Mariot

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Pedro Ciriaco

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

