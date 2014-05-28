Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An MRI exam on right-hander Yordano Ventura’s sore right elbow provided the Kansas City Royals with some good news Tuesday.

The test detected no damage to Ventura’s ulnar collateral ligament.

The Royals plan to skip Ventura in his next start, which would have been Saturday at Toronto, and hopefully he will be able to return to the rotation after that.

Manager Ned Yost said Ventura would not throw for three days. Then Ventura will throw three side sessions before going back into the rotation.

“It’s a precautionary skip,” Yost said. “He’s totally asymptomatic today, which means he doesn’t feel anything, but as a caution I’ll skip him one start, but I‘m extremely confident.”

The medical diagnosis was a “mild valgus extension overload,” which happens when the elbow bones collide during a fastball delivery.

Ventura left with two outs in the third inning of a 9-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night with discomfort in his elbow.

“He only felt it on his fastball with the extension of his fastball,” Yost said. “He didn’t feel it on a breaking ball or his changeup. I knew exactly what it was, but you still have a little bit of concern until the MRI comes back.”

Ventura, with teammate Bruce Chen serving as his interpreter, said he feels good and pleased that he will miss just one start.

“I‘m very thankful,” Ventura said Tuesday before the Royals’ 3-0 loss to the Astros. “It could have been worse.”

The worst fears were Tommy John surgery, but that is a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament, which is on the inside of the elbow.

Yost said he has not yet chosen a Saturday starter to take Ventura’s place.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 3-4, 4.39 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-4, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Zimmer, the Royals’ 2012 first-round pick and top pitching prospect, experienced a setback with his torn right latissimus dorsi muscle. He will be out six to eight weeks before resuming playing catch. It is unlikely he would appear in game before August, and he could miss the entire season. Zimmer, who has been held back due to shoulder and elbow injuries, was in extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz. when the lat injury occurred. Manager Ned Yost said the injury impacts the Royals this season. “We were looking down the road at maybe after the All-Star break, if Kyle was really throwing good and there was a need, he might be a guy that we could bring up to help us,” Yost said.

--LHP Bruce Chen (back) said he is not a candidate to start Saturday in RHP Yordano Ventura’s absence. Chen said he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday or batting practice Thursday. He said he would accompany the team to Toronto, where the Royals open a four-game series Thursday. Chen has been on the disabled list since April 25 with a bulging disk.

--3B Danny Valencia missed his third consecutive game due to a sprained left wrist. “If I could play today, I would,” Valencia said. “If I could play tomorrow, I will. I’ve just got to be patient.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been on the losing ends of shutouts in two of his past three starts. In the other one, the Royals scored only one run for him in the seven innings he was on the mound. Guthrie is not about to gripe about the punchless Kansas City offense, however. “I can never complain,” Guthrie said. “I’ve been given a ton of run support, not only this season but as long as I’ve been a Kansas City Royal. I‘m the last guy to feel like the offense isn’t doing their part. I don’t ever feel that way toward them.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to figure out a way to produce runs and do what we can ‘cause the pitching staff is doing way too well right now to be giving them this kind of run support.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, after the Royals’ 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) was hurt May 24, and he did not play May 25-27. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura will skip his scheduled May 31 start.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He will throw a bullpen session May 28 or batting practice May 29.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Pedro Ciriaco

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson