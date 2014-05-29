Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The frustration level keeps rising for the Kansas City Royals, who dropped four straight, one shy of their longest losing streak this season.

The Royals’ record (24-28) dropped to a season-worst four-games below .500.

The offense has been letting the Royals down. They rank last in the American League with 21 home runs, 197 runs and a .348 slugging percentage.

“I try not to get too frustrated,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The thing I see with our club is our club revolves around the offense. When the offense isn’t producing, it makes every phase of our game more difficult.”

“So the task is get this thing turned around offensively to where they can get to where they are feeling good about themselves and it changes the whole complexion of the way we play.”

The Royals will try to turn it around in Toronto, where they play the next four games against the AL East front-runner.

”Where we are right now is we’re an underperforming offense that has the capability of producing and performing to a much higher level,“ Yost said. ”Sometimes you get -- like all fans, like everybody -- you get inpatient and want it now.

“Is there any doubt in my mind that we’re going to be right in the middle of this at the end of year? No, there’s not. But you still want to get it going. There needs to be a little bit more of a sense of urgency, but not to the point where it completely takes them out of their game. They’ve got to learn that fine line and that balance.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 6-3, 2.95 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 5-4, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer, who was in an 0-for-10 skid, was dropped to fifth in the batting order for the first time. “I‘m just trying to get Hos going a little bit,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Hosmer responded by going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

--C Brett Hayes made his eighth start of the season as C Salvador Perez was given the day off, an afternoon game after a night game. “Hayes has been catching (LHP Danny) Duffy the last couple of times,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You’ve got to find ways (to play Hayes). It’s hard with Sal because you really find yourself wanting to play him every day. You’re almost going to have to find built in ways to give him days off. He takes a tremendous beating back there. Right now matching up Hayes with Duffy has been pretty good. It’s a win-win because Hayes has been good with Duffy and it gives Sal a break.” Hayes singled in the fifth, his first hit of the season in his 28th at-bat. He also homered in his next at-bat Wednesday in the 9-3 loss to the Astros.

--RHP Wade Davis wants to be a starter and made 24 starts last year, but manager Ned Yost said he is not a candidate to take RHP Yordano Ventura’s turn in the rotation Saturday. Ventura will miss a start with a sore elbow. Davis, however, has developed into a valuable eighth inning setup, not allowing a run in his past 10 outings, covering 12 innings. Yost appreciates him too much in that role to start him. He has not yet named a Saturday starter at Toronto.

--LHP Danny Duffy was pulled after facing 24 batters and half reached base seven hits, including two home runs, and five walks. Duffy said he had a dead arm. “I made a comparison that it’s like trying to throw the ball through a pool,” Duffy said. “It happens to everyone. I just got to battle through it. I just made horrible pitches to guys who have some pop. My command today was hogwash. That was one of the worst outings I’ve had in a long time.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yes, it’s a little bit embarrassing. Plain and simple, they outplayed us.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost his Royals were swept by the Houston Astros, the latest loss being a 9-3 setback Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) was hurt May 24, and he did not play May 25-27. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura will skip his scheduled May 31 start.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He will throw a bullpen session May 28 or batting practice May 29.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Pedro Ciriaco

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson