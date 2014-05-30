Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- After being swept in a three-game home series by the lowly Houston Astros and falling four games below .500 for the first time since last July, the Royals tried to shake things up Thursday.

Kansas City shuffled its coaching staff before the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dale Sveum was moved to hitting coach from third base coach, Pedro Grifol went from hitting coach to catching instructor, and longtime minor league manager Mike Jirschele became the third base coach. Sveum was the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach from 2009-2011. Jirschele filled in as first base coach earlier this season when Rusty Kuntz sustained a broken wrist in late April.

“It was just time to do something,” manager Ned Yost said. “We needed to do something. We couldn’t keep going the way we were going.”

The Royals entered Thursday last in the American League in runs (197), home runs (21) and in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.654).

Whatever the reason, Kansas City perked up offensively Thursday. Given life thanks to an error by Toronto shortstop Jose Reyes that allowed them to tie the game with two outs in the ninth, the Royals went on to win 8-6 in the 10th.

”I was really pleased with the way we swung the bats tonight,“ Yost said. ”We were driving balls. We just had some great at bats. The offense kept coming, they kept producing runs.

“They sure looked a lot better tonight. That’s kind of what you hope for. You get a different voice and it kind of snaps everybody back to reality a little bit. It was a good night for the offense. I was pleased. We were looking at two outs, nobody on in the ninth, and darned if we didn’t make it work.”

Royals right-hander James Shields added about the turnaround, “It’s great. Hopefully this will spark our offense and our team in general.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 4-2, 3.55 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ (4-1, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas (4-2, 3.55 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Vargas had a no-decision against the Blue Jays on April 29, allowing five runs and no walks while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings. He left trailing 5-2, but the Royals came back to win 10-7. In seven career outings against the Blue Jays he is 1-3 with a 5.90 ERA. He is 0-2 at Rogers Centre.

--LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Thursday in the Royals’ 8-6, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He is on a season-best, seven-game hitting streak during which he is batting .357 (10-for-28). He had three hitting streaks of 10 games or more in 2013, including a team-best 12-gamer in April.

--RHP James Shields picked off two runners at first base in his no-decision Thursday in the Royals’ 8-6 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings. He picked off OF Anthony Gose in the fifth and LF Melky Cabrera in the sixth. They were his 28th and 29th career pickoffs. Since he broke in during the 2006 season, he ranks fourth in that span overall, first among right-handed pitchers.

--2B Omar Infante drove in the two go-ahead runs with a single in the 10th inning in the Royals’ 8-6 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He also had an RBI single against RHP R.A. Dickey in the fifth. He is hitting .500 (17-for-34) in his career against Dickey, the most hits by any major league player against the knuckleballer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s probably one of the hottest-hitting teams in the big leagues right now. I made three bad pitches and they capitalized on them.” -- RHP James Shields, after giving up three homers and six runs in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The Royals recovered to earn an 8-6, 10-inning win.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) was hurt May 24, and he did not play May 25-29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura will skip his scheduled May 31 start.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He was expected to throw a bullpen session or batting practice in late May.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Pedro Ciriaco

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson