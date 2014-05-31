Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- When Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons talked about the Kansas City Royals after they beat his team for the second game in a row on Friday, he mentioned the pitching.

“They have one of the better pitching staffs in baseball,” said Gibbons, a former Royals bench coach, after the 6-1 Kansas City victory in which left-hander Jason Vargas pitched well.

That’s pretty well the take on the Royals. Good pitching, but not too much hitting. That’s why they shuffled the coaching staff on Thursday to let Dale Sveum work with the hitters.

In the first two games in Toronto, the Royals have scored 14 runs.

“This is more of the offense that we envisioned coming out of spring training,” manager Ned Yost said. “We’re not going to be a club that’s going to lead the league in home runs but we’ve got home run power that we haven’t used.”

One of the Royals’ two home runs came from center fielder Lorenzo Cain who hit a two-run shot in the eighth to go with two RBI singles.

It was only his second homer of the season, but Yost feels there is more power to come.

“He’s still growing as a hitter,” Yost said. “I think he’s got more power in his bat. He exhibited that tonight.”

The Royals hope this is the start of something good.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Aaron Brooks, 0-0, 27.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 1-0, 12.79 ERA ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Brooks (0-0, 27.00) will start Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed six runs in two innings in his only appearance with the Royals this season. In eight outings with Triple-A Omaha, he is 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA. “He’s been throwing good,” manager Ned Yost said. “A kid that’s not afraid. Throws strikes. Commands the ball. A simple decision.” He is taking the place of RHP Yordano Ventura (elbow) in the rotation. Ventura played catch on Friday and is expected to miss only the one start.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc lower back) threw two 15-pitch simulated innings on Friday and, after a bullpen session on Sunday, is scheduled to go out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment on which he will be stretched out as a starter although his role has yet to be determined. “Let him come back first, then we’ll decide,” manager Ned Yost said.

--CF Lorenzo Cain tied his career high with four RBI in a game with two singles and a two-run homer in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Blue Jays. He is hitting .366 (15-for-41) with runners in scoring position this season. “I think he’s still evolving as a hitter and he’s still got plenty of ceiling to improve as a hitter,” manager Ned Yost said.

--3B Danny Valencia (left hand) returned to the starting lineup for Friday’s 6-1 win over the Blue Jays after missing five straight games after suffering a sprained hand in a 7-3 win over the Angels on May 24. Valencia was 0-for-4, batting eighth.

--LF Alex Gordon was 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run homer in Friday’s 6-1 win over Toronto. He has a season-high eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-30 (.367).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Vargy did a phenomenal job.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on LHP Jason Vargas after a win over Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura will skip his scheduled May 31 start.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30 and, after a bullpen session June 1, is scheduled to go out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment..

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

