Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas returned to the big leagues faster than expected.

Moustakas, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, spent less than two weeks in the minors after infielder Danny Valencia couldn’t get over a hand/wrist injury that forced him to land on the 15-day disabled list.

After hitting .152/.223/.320 over 139 plate appearances to begin the season, Moustakas was optioned to Omaha. However, it appears the demotion helped him get back on track, as he raked down in the minors over his eight-game stint. Moustakas batted .355/.412/.548 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs. While it appeared he was playing well enough to earn a promotion, Valencia’s injury expedited the process.

Moustakas, who had an impressive minor league career before making his major league debut in 2011, has struggled at the highest level. He has a career .290 on-base percentage. Moustakas said he tried to go back to basics at Omaha with regards to his approach at the plate, and he is confident the success he had down there will carry over.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything. Wherever the ball was thrown, that’s what I was trying to hit,” said Moustakas, who went 0-for-3 during the Royals’ 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “I was trying to keep it simple as I could. Just hit the ball hard, it doesn’t matter where it goes, don’t try to force it anywhere. Just go up there and make solid contact, and what happens, happens. And it worked for me. I was able to drive the ball to right, drive it to left and I felt good.”

While Moustakas is a good defender, he is going to have to hit in order to get a longer leash. The fact the Royals already sent him down means they won’t hesitate to do it again if he goes back to hitting as he did to begin the season.

Kansas City needs offense, and Moustakas has one 20-homer season under his belt. If he starts clubbing them again -- he only hit 12 last season -- probably will stick around.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-5, 3.57 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-4, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (elbow discomfort) threw a side session Saturday, and he will throw another in a few days. If all checks out, Ventura, who missed one start after leaving an outing prematurely, will start Thursday against the Cardinals.

--LHP Francisley Bueno was activated off the disabled list for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays. Bueno, who had been on the shelf since April 7 with a left finger sprain, made nine appearances at Triple-A Omaha during a rehab assignment, going 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old, who appeared in just two games with the Royals before getting injured, will join Tim Collins as the second left-hander in Kansas City’s bullpen.

--INF Danny Valencia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after lingering pain in his left hand/wrist area wouldn’t subside. Valencia first injured himself in a May 24 contest against the Angels, which forced him to sit out the next five games. He returned to the lineup Friday without issue but aggravated the injury Saturday during the Royals’ 12-2 loss to Toronto. Valencia stayed in the game, but the Royals ultimately felt a DL stint was needed. “During his second at-bat, it was really hurting,” manager Ned Yost said. The decision to place Valencia on the DL was made easier by the way Mike Moustakas was hitting in the minors. Moustakas was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday to take Valencia’s place on the active roster.

--RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, a day after getting lit up in his first major league start. Brooks lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven runs on five hits while walking three batters in Kansas City’s 12-2 loss to Toronto. With the Royals forced to turn to their bullpen in the first inning, Brooks getting sent down for a reliever, LHP Francisley Bueno, does not come as a surprise. Brooks’ career ERA sits at 43.88 over two big league appearances.

--LHP Danny Duffy will look to get back on track in Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals. The 25-year-old lost each of his past two games, getting rocked for 11 runs (10 earned) over that span. The shaky outings came after Duffy allowed one run over 13 innings and a pair of wins in his prior two starts. Duffy faced St. Louis once before, back in June 2011. In that start, he fanned nine batters over 3 2/3 innings before exiting with a left leg cramp. He became the first pitcher to strikeout at least nine in 3 2/3 innings or fewer since David Cone did it with the Mets in 1990.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great. I was able to go down and kind of relax, take a deep breath and just go back to being me.” -- 3B Mike Moustakas, on his short stint in the minor leagues, where he hit well enough in eight games to earn a return to the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha, and he was activated June 1.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He threw a side session May 31 and will throw another in early June. If all checks out well, Ventura will start June 5.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. After a bullpen session June 1, he is scheduled to go out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson