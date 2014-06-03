Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- As the Kansas City Royals look for possible ways to break out of their season-long offensive slump, one name emerging as a possible addition is free agent first baseman Kendrys Morales.

Morales has not signed a contract for this season because of the free agent compensation connected to the amateur draft, but once the draft is completed this week, that will no longer be the case.

The Royals rank last in the American League in runs, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Kansas City’s regular first baseman, Eric Hosmer, has hit one home run in 56 games.

To add a salary for a player such as Morales, who hit 23 home runs and drove in 80 runs for the Seattle Mariners last year, the Royals likely would have to move a salary of a veteran player.

Left fielder Alex Gordon did hit a home run for the Royals on Monday night in a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was Kansas City’s 25th homer in 57 games this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 6-3, 3.36 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-0, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wilking Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday night’s game. Rodriguez, 24, joined the Royals’ organization after seven years in the Tampa Bay farm system, and he never pitched above Double-A prior to this season. He pitched in a combined 13 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season, going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

--RHP Louis Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday when the Royals promoted RHP Wilking Rodriguez. Coleman, 28, was 1-0 with a 6.27 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Kansas City this season.

--RHP Blake Wood was claimed off waivers by the Royals from the Indians on Monday. Kansas City optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. Wood, 28, was designated for assignment by Cleveland last week after going 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in seven relief appearances.

--RHP Luke Hochevar was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Blake Wood. Hochevar is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

--LHP Justin Marks was designated for assignment by the Royals, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Wilking Rodriguez. Marks, 26, was 3-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 13 games (two starts) for Triple-A Omaha this season. He made one appearance for Kansas City this year, allowing three runs in two innings against Minnesota on April 20 in his major league debut.

--RHP James Shields will pitch in Busch Stadium for the first time ever Tuesday night, making the St. Louis park his 28th major league venue. He has won 13 of his last 14 road starts dating back to last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in that span. He is coming off a no-decision in his last start at Toronto.

--LHP Danny Duffy finally received some run support Monday night and got a victory to go with it. The Royals had scored only three runs in the 33 innings he was on the mound in his six starts before scoring three times in the seventh inning Monday. “Sometimes it’s just the luck of the draw,” said Duffy, who threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit. “I’ve had many games in my career where they bailed me out of a six-run loss.”

--3B Mike Moustakas got his first hit since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha, a key two-run double Monday in the Royals’ three run seventh inning. “I was just thinking to get a ball to elevate to the outfield and get us a run, and I got a good pitch to drive and I just didn’t miss it,” said Moustakas, who was brought back from the minors Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw phenomenal. That’s a good hitting team over there, and to do what he did against a team of that caliber was a phenomenal performance by him.” -- 3B Mike Moustakas, on LHP Danny Dufy, who threw six innings of one-hit ball Monday in the Royals’ 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha, and he was activated June 1.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He threw a side session May 31 and will throw another in early June. If all checks out well, Ventura will start June 5.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. After a bullpen session June 1, he is scheduled to go out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson