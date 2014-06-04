Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Kansas City’s comeback from an early 4-0 deficit to notch an 8-7 win Tuesday night over St. Louis might have started with a phone call.

Informed by a coach watching replays that Oscar Taveras might have been out instead of safe on a third-inning grounder on which third baseman Mike Moustakas appeared to throw inaccurately, manager Ned Yost asked for a review.

After two minutes and five seconds, umpires on duty in New York determined that Taveras was out, the eighth time in 13 challenges that the Royals have gotten a call overturned.

That became really vital when the next batter, Jhonny Peralta, spanked a double to right-center that probably would have scored Taveras from first and upped the lead to 5-0. In what became a one-run game, the replay reversal made a major difference.

“It did save us a run,” Yost said. “Our replay analyst, he’s as good as they come. I don’t know what my record is, but he’s doing pretty good.”

And after a 4-2 road trip, so is Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 8-3, 2.32 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 5-2, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields struggled with command, allowing nine hits and seven runs, five earned, over 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night. He got little help from his defense or the tight strike zone of plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, but Shields left too many pitches up in the zone, including a changeup that Kolten Wong smashed for his first MLB homer -- a grand slam -- in the second. It was the third straight start in which he’s given up the long ball.

--LHP Jason Vargas gets the ball Wednesday night when this in-state rivalry moves west to Kauffman Stadium. Vargas is coming off a 6-1 win Friday night in Toronto, scattering seven hits and allowing only one run in seven innings. He’s 1-1 with a 5.14 earned run average in three career outings against St. Louis, but could derive an advantage from the Cardinals’ difficulties against lefty starters the last couple of years.

--LHP Bruce Chen (back) started a rehab assignment Tuesday night for Double-A Northwest Arkansas at home against Tulsa. Chen went 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts before going on the shelf May 2 with a bulging disk. His spot in the rotation is presently filled by LHP Danny Duffy, who one-hit St. Louis over six innings Monday night in a 6-0 win.

--3B Mike Moustakas has 21 hits this year and 14 have gone for extra bases, including a one-out double in the fifth that started a stunning six-run explosion. Moustakas’ 15-game errorless streak ended with a boot in the fifth inning that tagged Shields with two unearned runs. Moustakas was saved a throwing error in the third by a replay reversal.

--SS Alcides Escobar starred at the plate and in the field. Escobar went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, tying the game in the eighth with a bloop single. He saved two runs in the first by stabbing Yadier Molina’s grounder up the middle and converting it into a double play. Escobar took away two more hits by ranging into the 5.5 hole to make plays few shortstops could make.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I never felt like we were in real jeopardy. I have always felt like this was a good offensive team. I feel better about where we’re at now than we were about 10 days ago.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, after Tuesday’s win over the Cardinals ended a 4-2 road trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. After a bullpen session June 1, he started a rehab assignment June 3 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He threw a side session May 31 and will throw another in early June. If all checks out well, Ventura will start June 5.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

===