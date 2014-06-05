Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second consecutive year, the Royals changed hitting coaches in late May. This season it was Dale Sveum replacing Pedro Grifol with the offense struggling.

Last May, it was Royals Hall of Famer George Brett and Grifol taking over for Jack Maloof and Andre David.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Wednesday that he made the move last year because he believed Brett might stick around.

”I really thought there was a chance George would do it long term,“ Moore said before the Royals lost 5-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals in 11 innings. ”I was willing to make the move when we did last year because with George the timing was right.

”I wasn’t having to sell George on this opportunity. We were having a lot of conversations, and I really felt George might do it long term. He was in a stage of his life where his boys were getting older. George was ready and I felt was really engaged.

“Truthfully, I wouldn’t have done that if I didn’t feel like there was a chance (he would stay long term). We wouldn’t have made a move if I didn’t think he would.”

Brett lasted about two months on the job before retiring from the position and going back to being a club vice president.

“And then George decided he didn’t want to do it,” Moore said. “I just took a risk. I thought George would do it. It didn’t happen. We are where we are now. We’re going to move forward and expect it to work.”

Moore acknowledged he thought about Brett returning this May as the hitting coach.

“I hinted one time up in the box about two weeks ago,” Moore said. “I asked him what he is doing this summer. He said he had a lot going on. He knew what I was talking about. He didn’t say it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-3, 2.45 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-5, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas pitched a season-high eight innings Wednesday in a no-decision against St. Louis. He threw 117 pitches, the most he has thrown since hitting that total exactly on July 1, 2012. “I think you’re always aware how many pitches you’ve thrown and how deep you are in the game,” Vargas said. “The game dictates on how your arm feels. Tonight it felt fine and I was able to go more than the previous times out. We were down a couple and I still had the ability to go out there and give us another inning. It ended up paying off. We were able to scratch a couple across.” Vargas gave up nine hits and two walks but limited the Cardinals to two runs.

--LHP Bruce Chen allowed eight hits, including two solo home runs, in three innings in his first rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Chen, who is on the disabled list with a bulging disk in his lower back, threw 35 strikes in 46 pitches, walked none and struck out three.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will start Thursday, his first appearance since leaving the May 26 game after 2 2/3 innings with a sore elbow, which was diagnosed as a valgus extension overload. Ventura skipped his next scheduled start as a precaution.

--RF Nori Aoki, who hit .217 on the Royals’ six-game trip, was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday, with manager Ned Yost saying he was looking to give him a day off. Aoki started 54 of the team’s first 58 games in right. Aoki was used as pinch runner in the ninth inning.

--LF Alex Gordon doubled in the seventh and drew two walks. He is hitting .373 (22-for-59) since May 19. He holds a career .355 average against the Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kelvin was just erratic, kinda all over the place, up in the zone.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Kelvin Herrera, who gave up three runs in the 11th inning Wednesday in the Royals’ 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. After a bullpen session June 1, he started a rehab assignment June 3 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He is expected to rejoin the rotation June 5.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

