Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan, who went 0-8 as a TCU sophomore, was the Royals’ first pick, 17th overall in the draft.

After that disappointing sophomore season, Finnegan went 8-3 with a 2.07 ERA, held opposing hitters to a .206 average and topped the nation with 12.02 strikeouts per nine innings as a junior.

Finnegan is not big at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, but he has a big fastball, clocked at 93-98 miles per hour, but the progression of his secondary pitches excited the Royals.

“Where we were impressed was when I saw him on Team USA and he pitched against Cuba (last summer),” director of scouting Lonnie Goldberg said. “What he’s done is develop a change-up which went from making him a borderline reliever/starter to definitely a full-fledged starter. We think he has a plus slider and a plus change-up to go along with a plus fastball. He’s got the makeup, the command and the bulldog in him that we were looking for.”

“I couldn’t be happier to get Brandon, a left-handed pitcher with plus stuff advanced, a bulldog, (he) pitched for Team USA and he’s got a lot of credentials. We’re very surprised that he was there when we picked.”

The Rangers picked Finnegan in the 45th round in the 2011 draft out of Fort Worth Southwest High, where he was All-State outfielder. He opted to pitch at TCU and rejected the Rangers’ overtures. In three years, he moved up 44 rounds in the draft.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 0-0, 2.37 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-5, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who left his May 26 start after 2 2/3 innings with a sore elbow, limited the Cardinals to two runs and seven hits over six innings in a 3-2 victory Thursday night. Manager Ned Yost pulled him after 91 pitches, 55 for strikes. Ventura said through teammate Bruce Chen as his interpreter that his elbow felt fine. “Everything was good,” Ventura said. “I wasn’t nervous. I was very anxious. I wanted to pitch well to help the team win.”

--LHP Bruce Chen’s next scheduled minor league rehab start is Sunday at Triple-A Omaha. Chen threw three innings Tuesday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and gave up eight hits, including two solo home runs. “It came out better than I anticipated with my command and the ball coming out of my hand,” Chen said Thursday. “But the next day I was pretty sore. I‘m a little stiff today, but I worked out yesterday.” Chen went on the disabled list retroactive to April 25 with a bulging disc.

--LHP Foster Griffin was chosen 28th overall by the Royals as compensation for losing RHP Ervin Santana, who signed with the Braves. Griffin went to The First Academy in Orlando, Fla. His father, Fred, is a former professional golfer. Griffin has signed to play with Mississippi.

--1B Eric Hosmer, who was 7-for-48 in his past 11 games, drove in the tying run with a run-producing single in the sixth. Manager Ned Yost said he attends to keep Hosmer batting third in the lineup despite his recent struggles.

--RHP Wade Davis worked a spotless eight and has not allowed a run in 14 appearances, covering 17 innings. He has struck out 26 and opponents are 5-for-55, .091, off him in that span. He did not strike out a Cardinal on Thursday night, however, ending his consecutive streak at 22 outings with a strikeout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you can take three out of four from the Cardinals, it means a lot.” -- Royals closer Greg Holland, who logged his 17th save Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. After a bullpen session June 1, he started a rehab assignment June 3 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He is expected to rejoin the rotation June 5.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson