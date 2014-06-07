Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The sky was falling when the Royals were swept in a three-game homestand May 26-29 by the lowly Astros.

Then the Royals bounced back by splitting a four-game series at Toronto and taking three of four from the defending National League champion Cardinals, their Missouri rivals.

”Let other people freak out, let them do that,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said Friday of the fans panicking after the Astros’ series. ”Our job is to continue to work the baseball season, every single day. I know you’re going to have ups and downs.

“I know you’re going to have periods where it seems like you’re never going to win another ball game; (where) we’re never going to get another hit. I also know that it can turn on a dime and you get on a nice run like we’ve done.”

He said he, his coaching staff and players have to “keep our head about us when things are going rough.”

“You don’t get too high when you’re going good,” Yost said. “You don’t get too low when you’re not. It’s a long, long season. People forget it’s a 162-game season. You’re going to have ups and downs. So you just continue to maneuver through the downs and enjoy the ups and keep them going as long as you can.”

The Royals lost some momentum Friday night in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees to open a four-game series.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-3, 4.11 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 3-5, 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie won his first two starts of the season, but is 0-6 in his past 11 starts. He was a tough-luck loser again on Friday night, falling 4-2 to the Yankees, yielding four runs on six hits over seven innings. He was pulled after 110 pitches. “The second and third were tough innings for me,” Guthrie said. “I wasn’t real strong in those two innings.” Those are the innings the Yankees scored all their runs.

--DH Billy Butler doubled with two out in the ninth, but his overall numbers are down. Butler is hitting a mediocre .251 with one home run, 11 doubles and 21 RBIs in 61 games. “We just couldn’t get that big hit to come through offensively,” Butler said after the 4-2 loss to the Yankees. “We were putting good swings on it all day. We were hitting him (Yankees RHP Chase Whitley), but just couldn’t find the holes. You’ve got to tip your hat to him. He was getting the outs, but we were putting some good at-bats together with no results. Those days are kind of frustrating.”

--LF Alex Gordon, who singled, doubled and walked, has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. In his past 19 games, he is hitting .385 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs and nine runs.

--CF Lorenzo Cain stroked an RBI double in the fifth. Cain is 17-for-47 (362) with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Wilking Rodriguez collected a couple of big league firsts Friday. He picked off Yankees RF Ichiro Suzuki in the ninth for his first pickoff. He also struck out CF Jacoby Ellsbury, his first punch out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I threw the ball alright except for the third inning. I had McCann down to two strikes and couldn’t finish him off. I threw a couple of pitches trying to finishing him off and wasn’t able to do that. The pitch (he hit) was up and up, off the plate. He went out there and slapped it.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, after C Brian McCann hit a three-run double for the Yankees Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. After a bullpen session June 1, he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He is expected to rejoin the rotation June 5.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson