Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter knew what was ahead when Royals starter James Shields departed with a one-run lead after six innings Sunday.

“That’s not a bullpen you want to fall behind,” Jeter said.

Royals’ relievers Aaron Crow, Wade Davis and Greg Holland combined to strike out four and allowed two hits over the final three innings to preserve the 2-1 victory Sunday over the Yankees.

Crow, who retired all four batters he faced Saturday to pick up a win, worked around a one-out double by left fielder Brett Gardner in the seventh.

Davis pitched a flawless eighth, striking out two, including designated hitter Carlos Beltran for his 500th career strikeout. Davis has tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 26, in his past 15 appearances. He has held opponents to a .115 batting average.

Holland logged his 18th save in 19 chances, despite giving up a leadoff single to Ichiro Suzuki, who promptly moved to second on a wild pitch. He has converted 58 of 60 save opportunities since May 30, 2013.

This is certainly not a bullpen an opponent wants to try to mount a comeback.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-3, 3.23 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 5-2, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Donnie Joseph was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA, allowing 25 hits, walking 14 and striking out 28 in 23 innings. Manager Ned Yost wanted another left-hander in the bullpen for the Indians series. “Their lefties over there are really good left-handed hitters and the ability to match up with one extra lefty arm out of the bullpen to come in and get a big out, to get two big outs could benefit us,” Yost said. The only problem is left-handers were hitting .357 off Joseph in the Pacific Coast League, while right-handers were hitting .196. Joseph was up briefly in April, but did not appear in a game.

--RHP Wilking Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He appeared in two games and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in two innings. “It was a chance to give him (Rodriguez) a look,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was throwing the ball good down in Triple-A. We’ll need him again.”

--LHP Jason Vargas, who starts Tuesday against the Indians, has a 1.77 ERA in his past three starts, allowing four runs in 20 1/3 innings. He tops the team with 10 quality starts. Vargas is 3-2 with a 4.73 ERA in seven starts this year at Kauffman Stadium, compared to 2-0 with a 1.60 ERA in road starts.

--RHP James Shields had struggled in his three starts heading into a Sunday encounter with the Yankees. He had allowed 17 runs on 26 hits, seven of them home runs, in 18 1/3 innings. Shields, however, looked like a staff ace again against the Yankees, holding them to an unearned run on six hits for six innings. The Yankees went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position the first four innings off Shields.

--2B Omar Infante snapped an 0-for-19 skid, dating to June 4, with a third-inning leadoff single Sunday. Infante, however, was out trying to steal second. He is hitting .230 in 43 games.

--LHP Bruce Chen allowed four runs and 10 hits, including a home run, with one strikeout and no walks in four innings in a minor league rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Omaha against Oklahoma City. He threw 40 strikes in 50 pitches. Chen is on the disabled list with a bulging disc.

--SS Alcides Escobar singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to eight games, the second-longest streak by a Royal this season. He is hitting .407 in the streak to hike his season average to .277, starting all 63 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you’re playing well, you don’t like rainouts, but there are benefits to it, too.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after Monday’s game vs. the Yankees was rained out.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore right elbow) left the May 26 game. An MRI exam found no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, but Ventura skipped his scheduled May 31 start. He is expected to rejoin the rotation June 5.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

LHP Donnie Joseph

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson