Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost prefers to have a consistent lineup, not changing the order every other game.

”It’s a comfort level especially with younger players,“ Yost said. ”When you start moving the lineup around, you’ve got guys that think they’re four hitters, three hitters, two hitters and they come in and they’re hitting seventh and they feel like they’ve got to get four hits to get back to three. That just makes the process longer.

“You stay with it as long as you can. You get to a point where you need to make changes, you make changes.”

First baseman Eric Hosmer and designated hitter Billy Butler remain third and cleanup in Yost’s lineup. Hosmer entered the game Tuesday night hitting .256 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. Butler checked in at .249 with one home run and 21 RBIs. Is it time to move them lower in the order?

”I asked Bobby Cox one time about why he wasn’t moving guys up and down in the lineup and when do you decide to do that,“ Yost said. ”When you’ve got a guy set in a position, Bobby said what he always did when he got to the point of moving them then he would wait another week. That’s coming from a Hall of Fame manager because he understood the importance of continuity.

“If I didn’t have faith in these guys that they weren’t going to produce, we would have made a lineup change way before now. I still have confidence in these guys that they’ll start hitting their career norms pretty quick and put some runs on the board. For the most part it works out, we say eight to 10 times, so those are pretty good.”

Hosmer and Butler rewarded Yost’s faith in them in the 9-5 triumph Tuesday night over the Indians. Hosmer went 2-for-5 with his third home run and three RBIs, while Butler went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-2, 4.08 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-5, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nori Aoki, who had started 58 games in right and batting leadoff, was not in the lineup Tuesday. Manager Ned Yost said “it’s a good chance to give Aoki back-to-back days off” with the rain out Monday. Aoki has stroked 61 hits, but only 11 for extra-bases. He has been caught four times in 11 attempts stealing bases.

--CF Jarrod Dyson started his 20th game in center and batted first for only the second time this season. Manager Ned Yost said Dyson has good numbers, .364, 4-for-11, against Indians RHP Corey Kluber, “so we went with it.” Dyson went 2-for-4, walked and scored a run as the Royals won 9-5.

--SS Alcides Escobar extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third inning single. That matches the longest hitting streak by a Royal this season.

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Wednesday, is averaging 8.53 strikeouts per nine innings, but punched out just one Cardinals in six innings in his previous starters. The Royals have averaged just 3.13 runs in his outings, the second lowest in the American League.

--LHP Foster Griffin, the Royals’ second pick in the first round and the 28th overall choice, signed Tuesday for $1.925 million, which was above the allotted slot of $1.815 million. Griffin, who went to high school in Orlando, Fla., had committed to Ole Miss before the Royals drafted him.

--LHP Donnie Joseph has a big league arm, but command has been an issue. Joseph, who was called up Tuesday, however, had walked just one in his past nine outings, covering 13 1/3 innings with Triple-A Omaha. ”He’s throwing the ball good down there,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It gives us another left-handed option out of the pen. Some of their best hitters are left-handed, so it gives us another matchup option.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m glad I didn’t know they scored 17 runs last night.” -- Royals LHP Jason Vargas after a 9-5 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

LHP Donnie Joseph

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson