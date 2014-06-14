Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Royals have responded well to manager Ned Yost’s midseason decision to replace hitting instructor Pedro Grifol with Dale Sveum.

Yost made the move May 29, making Grifol a catching instructor, and since that point the Royals have scored nearly a full run more per game. After a series-opening 7-2 win Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, Kansas City has scored 4.8 runs per game in 14 games since the change -- up from 3.78 per contest in the first 52 games.

The Royals’ record is now 10-4 since the shakeup and they’ve won five straight. What is Sveum emphasizing that’s paying off?

“Just looking for pitches up that you can do damage on,” Yost said. “You know: Hunt pitches up that you can put a good swing on and hit doubles, hit homers and drive the ball. We needed to improve in our slugging percentage and since Dale’s taken over we’ve done that.”

Sveum, who talked with Chicago reporters before the game about his experience managing the Chicago Cubs, is coaching for Yost at a second organization. He was also the hitting instructor for Yost with the Milwaukee Brewers. Since taking over the hitting instructor role in Kansas City, it’s been a comfortable transition back to a familiar role.

“I‘m enjoying it,” Sveum said. “It’s always been a passion of mine. It was unfortunate how it all happened, but thank God no one lost their job over this. We all kind of just rotated, so that was a good thing how that all happened.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 3-5, 3.26 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-4, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie ended an 11-game winless skid, in which he’d lost six games, by picking up the victory in the Royals’ 7-2 win Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Guthrie allowed two runs and six hits, walked four and struck out a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals gave him a 5-0 lead to start the game and four relievers combined to preserve the victory. “We scored a bunch of runs early against a tough pitcher, so it was a huge boost for us to get the five runs first,” Guthrie said.

--CF Lorenzo Cain didn’t take long to make an impact for the Royals on Friday in a 7-2 win against the Chicago White Sox. After getting a couple days off, Cain returned to the lineup and promptly drilled a two-run double as the sixth hit of a five-run first inning for Kansas City. He went 1-for-5 and has 11 RBIs in his past 11 games.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 0-for-4 to end a four-game hitting streak and keep his average at .160, but manager Ned Yost still likes what he’s seen since Moustakas returned from a short, productive stint at Triple-A Omaha in May. “He’s been great,” Yost said. “He plays tremendous defense and he’s got home-run power, and we think at this point last year he got his game together and went from .150, like he’s hitting right now, to .240. We think that he’s every bit as capable of getting on a run and carrying us for a while.”

--2B Omar Infante is hitting .242 with two home runs and 25 RBIs after going 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the Royals’ 7-2 win at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Ned Yost is confident Infante’s offensive contributions will become more consistent in the season’s second half. “It’s been a great pickup for us,” Yost said. “He’s been great. He’s solidified our infield defense at second base. We know he’s a lifetime .300 hitter. He’s hitting .230 right now, but we know that he’s going to get hot. He’s just been a tremendous asset, though, not only on the field but in the locker room with our younger Latin players.”

--SS Alcides Escobar left in the eighth inning after legging out a double. The Royals said his calf muscle cramped up, so he was pulled for pinch runner Pedro Ciriaco. Manager Ned Yost didn’t seem too concerned afterward, but he said Escobar might not play Saturday if the muscle hasn’t loosened up. Escobar has become a key all-around contributor for Kansas City. “He’s pretty complete,” Yost said before the game. “He’s got a tremendous awareness for this game, great instincts for this game and he’s putting his game together right now and he’s taking his game to the next level.”

--LHP Bruce Chen made his second start for Triple-A Omaha during his injury rehab stint while recovering from a bulging disk in his lower back. Chen allowed six runs (all earned) on eight hits and two walks in three innings against the Fresno Grizzlies. Chen has been on the 15-day disabled list since late April. “It would be good to get him back, but he’s gotta come back healthy,” manager Ned Yost said.

--LHP Danny Duffy (3-5, 3.26 ERA) will start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Duffy took a no-decision in his most recent start, allowing three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees. Left-handed hitters are batting .059 (2-for-34) against him. That’s the second lowest in the majors, behind White Sox LHP Chris Sale (.057). Duffy hasn’t faced the White Sox since May 13, 2012, when he left a start in Chicago because of an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery a month later.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just looking for pitches up that you can do damage on. You know: Hunt pitches up that you can put a good swing on and hit doubles, hit homers and drive the ball. We needed to improve in our slugging percentage and since Dale’s taken over we’ve done that.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on Dale Sveum’s impact as hitting instructor.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (calf) left the June 13 game in the eighth inning and might not play June 14 if the muscle doesn’t loosen up.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he started for Omaha again on June 13.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

LHP Donnie Joseph

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson