Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- The Royals’ struggle to score runs in the first couple months of the season could have sunk their hopes for contending for the American League Central division title or a playoff spot.

The main reason it did not is because Kansas City’s pitching staff was sharp and the defensive effort behind Royals pitchers was rock solid.

The Royals came into a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field ranked eighth in the American League in fielding percentage, but had committed only five more errors (39) than the leaders in that category. The Royals did not commit any errors Sunday.

“I don’t worry about any of the defense,” manager Ned Yost said. “The outfield defense is spectacular. Our infield defense is spectacular. And we’ve got a Gold Glove catcher behind home plate (Salvador Perez). They’re a very talented group defensively.”

Royals pitchers don’t worry about the defense, either. It helped them win some low-scoring games when the offense was cold, keeping Kansas City in the division race until the hitting came around.

“Our pitchers know they have the freedom to pitch to contact, because our coaches are really good at placing our defenders in the right spot and our guys are really good at catching the ball and getting outs,” Yost said. “So, it helps them perform their job better and easier. When we struggle offensively and we’re still winning ballgames, like we did, the majority (of the reason) was on the (starting) pitching, the bullpen and the defense.”

RECORD: 36-32

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 6-2, 3.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-6, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas (6-2, 3.30) will make his 15th start of the season Monday to start a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Vargas posted his 11th quality start in his most recent outing, June 9, picking up the win after allowing three runs in 7 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Indians. Vargas is tied with Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Mark Buehrle, Oakland Athletics left-hander Scott Kazmir and Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel for the most quality starts among left-handed pitchers in the major leagues. Vargas has allowed just seven earned runs in his previous four starts (28 innings) for a 2.25 ERA during that span. He is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers.

--1B Eric Hosmer continues to play excellent defense for the Royals, who feel his contribution extends beyond first base. Hosmer, coming off his first Gold Glove award last season, has committed just five errors. Hosmer appeared to misplay a hard-hit ball in Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the White Sox, but it was ruled a triple by Chicago center fielder Adam Eaton instead of an error. Hosmer’s ability to snag all kinds of throws, however, gives infielders a comfort zone. “He gives every infielder confidence that they can make a special play, turn and throw it, and not worry about being perfect with the throw,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP James Shields did not have his best stuff Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, but was still good enough to pick up the win in the Royals’ 6-3 victory at U.S. Cellular Field to sweep a three-game series. Shields allowed 10 hits, and runners reached scoring position in all but one of his six innings. But he was good enough to limit the damage and escape several jams. One of three runs he allowed also came off a balked called against him in the first inning, which ultimately got Royals manager Ned Yost ejected. “(Home plate umpire Paul Emmel) told me I can’t argue about it, and I said, ‘I wasn’t arguing about it, I was just asking what I did,'” Shields said. “And I asked for an explanation, and he said he can’t give it to me and he told me not to talk to him and then I said, ‘I‘m just asking for an explanation,’ so it’s just one of those things.”

--CF Nori Aoki got a day off Sunday during the Royals’ 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox to sweep a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Center fielder Jarrod Dyson started instead, which manager Ned Yost said was more about finding playing time for Dyson than anything else. In fact, despite Aoki’s .259 batting average and .320 on-base percentage, Yost still likes Aoki’s ability to hit lead off. “What Nori does so well, or what he’s done so well in the past, is he’s a really good on-base guy,” Yost said. “He can do so many things. He can hit the ball to all fields, he can bunt very effectively and when Nori gets on base, especially in the first inning, he finds a way to score. And when we score first, it means a lot.”

--CF Jarrod Dyson started in center field Sunday afternoon in the Royals’ 6-3 win to conclude a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field, giving starting center fielder Nori Aoki a day off. Dyson went 2-for-5 with an RBI single. Manager Ned Yost said prior to the game the decision to start Dyson was primarily about getting him some playing time. “We’ve got to keep Dyson involved,” Yost said. “I don’t want Dyson sitting on the bench too much, because he’s a big part of our team too. We’ll pick spots to give (right fielder) Lorenzo Cain days off and pick spots to give Nori days off and try to find spots, every once in a while, to give (left fielder) Alex Gordon a day off.”

--3B Danny Valencia took batting practice Sunday prior to the Royals’ 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and is getting very close to starting an injury rehab assignment. Valencia has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 1 with a sprained left hand. Manager Ned Yost said Valencia might get sent on an injury rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put it on all cylinders this series. We pitched, we hit, we played some good defense. We drew our walks. We had good situational hitting and good timely hitting. I think this is the first series all year that we really hit on all cylinders, so it’s really nice to see.” - Royals pitcher James Shields after Kansas City completed a sweep of the White Sox with a 6-3 victory Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (calf) left the June 13 game in the eighth inning but played June 14 and June 15.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He took batting practice June 14-15 and could start an injury rehab assignment as soon as June 17.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he started for Omaha again on June 13.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

