Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

DETROIT -- Double duty has made Wade Davis more effective than ever this season.

Davis transformed from a mediocre starter to a shutdown reliever last September, when he shared the main setup role with Luke Hochevar. Davis, who was 6-10 as a starter, pitched 10 innings and allowed just one run during the stretch drive.

When Hochevar joined the long list of pitchers requiring Tommy John surgery this spring, manager Ned Yost opted to make Davis his top setup reliever. Davis has pitched at an All-Star level, holding the opposition scoreless in his last 17 outings spanning 20 innings.

Before Hochevar blew out his elbow, Davis was slated to rejoin the rotation.

“We knew we had to have that lights-out, eighth-inning guy,” Yost said. “He’s been all of that. It’s a different mentality in that role. Instead of trying to maneuver through seven innings, you’re coming in and just trying to blow through one. You’re much more on the attack, much more aggressive.”

Davis has been virtually unhittable this year. Opponents are batting .125 against him and he’s one of two major-league pitchers to make at least 10 appearances and not surrender an extra-base hit (Oakland’s Fernando Abad is the other). He’s also averaging 15.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Davis and Holland, who has followed his 47-save 2013 season with 20 more saves through 70 games, have forced opponents to take an all-out approach to the first seven innings. If Kansas City can carry a lead into the late innings, the game is essentially over. The Royals are 31-1 when leading after seven and 33-1 when holding a lead through eight.

“We manage the whole game to get to Wade in the eighth,” Yost said. “If our starters can get through seven, we’re in great shape and we’ve got enough to mix and match through the seventh. (Opponents) know when they get in the sixth and seventh innings, they’d better take full advantage of every opportunity they have because once they get in the eighth the possibility of any scoring is reduced greatly.”

RECORD: 38-32

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 3-6, 3.94 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 3-5, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Louis Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to rejoin the bullpen. Coleman was demoted June 2 after recording a 6.27 ERA in 17 appearances for Kansas City. He gave up 24 hits and 11 walks in 18 2/3 innings. In five games with Omaha, he gave up three hits and walked one while going 1-0 with two saves and a 2.16 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.

--LHP Donnie Joseph, who gave up six runs Monday vs. Detroit in his first showing with the Royals this season, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Called in to finish off the ninth inning of a game the Royas led 11-2, Joseph threw 30 pitches and gave up five hits, including a grand slam.

--RHP Yordano Ventura continued his hot streak in June, winning for the third straight start on Tuesday. He lasted seven innings at Detroit, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four. Ventura, who threw 102 pitches while evening his record to 5-5, was aided by three double plays.

--C Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single on Tuesday. He also made a crucial defensive play with the bases loaded in the fifth. Yordano Ventura’s pitch to Detroit DH Victor Martinez sailed over his head but the ball bounced right back to him and an alert Perez threw out Eugenio Suarez at third. “That was a huge play with the bases loaded and Victor Martinez up,” manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie starts Wednesday’s matinee against Detroit, a team that has traditionally given him problems. Guthrie is 7-5 against the Tigers in 18 career appearances but just 1-4 with a 4.08 ERA at Comerica Park. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera and catcher Alex Avila have hit three career homers apiece off him and the current Detroit roster has a combined .304 batting average against him. Guthrie snapped a personal six-game losing streak in his last outing on June 13, as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox while striking out a season-high nine.

--3B Danny Valencia began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Valencia went on the 15-day disabled list on June 1 with a muscle strain in his left hand. Manager Ned Yost expects Valencia to play five to seven games with Omaha and get 25-30 at-bats before he’s activated. He was hitting .246 with one home run and seven RBIs before the injury. Valencia was 2-for-4 with a home run in his first rehab game.

--RF Nori Aoki left Tuesday’s game during the second inning with a left groin injury. Aoki reached on a single during the seven-run outburst against Detroit starter Max Scherzer. Manager Ned Yost is optimistic Aoki won’t miss more than a game or two. His injury may lead to more playing time for Jarrod Dyson, who started the game in place of regular CF Lorenzo Cain.

--2B Omar Infante drove in three runs on Tuesday, giving him seven RBIs in the first two games of the four-game series at Detroit. The ex-Tiger had a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk, increasing his season RBI total to 33. He has three or more RBIs in four games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We manage the whole game to get to Wade in the eighth. If our starters can get through seven, we’re in great shape and we’ve got enough to mix and match through the seventh. (Opponents) know when they get in the sixth and seventh innings, they’d better take full advantage of every opportunity they have because once they get in the eighth the possibility of any scoring is reduced greatly.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Wade Davis, who has not given up a run in his last 17 outings.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (cramping) left the June 16 game during the seventh with cramping in both calves. He played June 17.

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin injury) left during the second inning June 17 and could miss a game or two.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He took batting practice June 14-15, and started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 17. Valencia is expected to get 25-30 at-bats before he is activated.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he started for Omaha again on June 13.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson