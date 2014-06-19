Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Lorenzo Cain has been so good defensively against the Detroit Tigers this week that his teammates demanded a salute.

When Cain robbed Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez of a two-run homer on Tuesday night, he felt obligated to acknowledge his celebrating teammates, even though the Royals were in hostile territory.

“I tipped the cap,” he said. “My dugout was asking for it, so I’ve got to give it to them.”

Cain was in the game because right fielder Nori Aoki came out with a groin injury. He normally plays center field when Aoki is in the lineup. During Monday’s opener, Cain robbed Martinez of an extra-base hit from his usual position with a diving catch.

“He was like, ‘What did I do to you, man?’ We’ve been talking a little bit,” Cain said. “I just let him know I‘m just trying to make plays.”

Cain was a Gold Glove finalist last season and manager Ned Yost believes he’s one of six candidates on the team for those honors this year. He has 12 assists since the start of last season, tied for eighth in the American League.

“Getting good reads and just trying to be a playmaker for my pitchers,” Cain said. “Just trying to catch everything, and that’s what I pride myself in each and every day.”

He can also take pride that he’s the only Royal hitting above .300. He finished last season at .251 but has a .322 average after getting two hits on Wednesday.

More important: He ranked second in the league entering Wednesday with a .383 average with runners in scoring position. He has already driven in 29 runs after knocking in 46 a year ago.

“He’s a kid that still has plenty of ceiling as an offensive player and he continues to grow in his experiences at the plate,” Yost said. “He’s a kid that can hit the ball to all fields and he can drive the ball with power.”

Cain changed his approach during the offseason, believing he had become too pull-happy.

“I‘m seeing the ball better, seeing it more consistently this year,” he said. “I‘m staying up the middle and that’s definitely helped my game. That’s my main focus right now, instead of trying to pull everything.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-32

STREAK: Won 10

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-5, 2.83 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-2, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single on Wednesday, matching the team’s longest streak this year. Shortstop Alcides Escobar also had a 12-game streak. Perez has 17 hits during the streak, raising his average to .280. He leads all American League catchers with 23 extra-base hits.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie picked up the victory on Wednesday, giving up one run on four hits while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. The strikeout total tied the season high he established in his previous start against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t have more than five in any of his first 13 starts. “They swung and missed more. I can’t really figure out why, but you give yourself a chance if you throw more strikes,” he said. “The last two games, I’ve been able to do a little better at keeping the ball down, and that’s been a big key.”

--LHP Danny Duffy starts Thursday’s matinee in the four-game series finale against Detroit. Duffy has started seven games against the Tigers and gone 1-4 with a 3.89 ERA. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts during his seven-inning outing against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Duffy has held left-handed batters to a .079 average but Detroit has only two players who bat exclusively from the left-handed side.

--RF Nori Aoki was not in Wednesday’s lineup but was available to play. He left Tuesday’s game during the second inning with a left groin injury suffered sliding into home plate. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki could return to the lineup Thursday. “He’s better,” Yost said. “It’s something we don’t want to push but I imagine he’ll be back in there (Thursday).”

--2B Omar Infante hit a solo home run Wednesday in a 2-1 win at Detroit, giving him eight RBIs during the first three games of the series against his former club. He added another hit later in the game and is now up to .255 after a slow start. Infante is third on the club with 34 RBIs despite missing 20 games, mainly due to a back injury in May.

--RHP Wade Davis struck out the side during the eighth inning on Wednesday. That extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 18, a stretch that has spanned 21 innings. Davis has struck out 52 batters in 31 1/3 innings. He’s one of two major-league pitchers with at least 10 appearances who hasn’t allowed an extra-base hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Getting good reads and just trying to be a playmaker for my pitchers. Just trying to catch everything, and that’s what I pride myself in each and every day.” -- CF Lorenzo Cain, on his stellar defense recently, including robbing Detroit RF J.D. Martinez of a two-run homer on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin injury) left the June 17 game and sat out June 18. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki could return to the lineup June 19.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He took batting practice June 14-15, and he started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 17. Valencia is expected to get 25-30 at-bats before he is activated.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he started for Omaha again June 13.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson