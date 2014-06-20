Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Kansas City Royals’ ace has been living up to his billing most of the season. With their recent surge in the standings, the Royals are likely to have him around the rest of the season.

When the Royals were spinning their wheels the first two months of the season, there was heavy speculation that James Shields would be traded during his contract year. It’s hard to imagine that scenario now, given that Kansas City is suddenly atop the American League Central Division standings.

Shields will be aiming for his sixth straight winning decision Friday, when the Royals open a nine-game homestand against Seattle. He can tie his career high in consecutive wins, set in 2007 with Tampa Bay, with a victory.

That’s just what Kansas City was looking for when it made the controversial trade prior to last season to acquire Shields from Tampa Bay. The Royals shipped prized outfield prospect Will Myers and could very well lose Shields after the season.

Shields, who is 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 13 lifetime starts against the Mariners, could become just the fourth Royal to reach nine victories prior to the All-Star break and the first since Zack Greinke had 10 in 2009.

“It takes a lot of pressure off everybody else, knowing that he’s the ace,” manager Ned Yost said. “The leadership qualities that he has (exuded) on our starting rotation has been huge.”

While Shields has had a calming effect on the rotation, Yost notes that he hasn’t had to do all the heavy lifting. All of the team’s starters have an ERA below 4.00.

“His consistency is important but the consistency of our entire starting staff is equally important,” Yost said. “We’ve gotten consistent starts from Jason Vargas and Jeremy Guthrie, and Danny Duffy and Yordano Ventura have been very good. It’s a combined effort from our starting rotation and our bullpen that has gotten us through (the rough times).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-3, 2.59 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 7-3, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez had his 12-game hitting streak snapped Thursday as he went 0-for-4. Perez, whose season average dropped to .276, hit .370 during the streak. It was the second-long hitting streak for Perez, who had a 17-game streak in 2011.

--LF Alex Gordon was a late scratch from Thursday’s lineup because of flu-like symptoms. He had played in every game prior to the illness. His status for this weekend’s series against Seattle is uncertain. Gordon received two bags of IV fluids Thursday morning and tried to do his normal pregame routine, but felt sick again after taking a few swings in the indoor cages at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

--LHP Danny Duffy took a hard-luck loss Thursday, allowing two runs and just three hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five as his ERA dropped to 2.80. He has allowed only five earned runs in four June starts.

--RF Nori Aoki returned to the leadoff spot Thursday after missing Wednesday’s game with a minor groin injury. Aoki doubled and scored the team’s lone run in the first inning and added an eighth-inning single. He also recorded an assist by doubling off Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera from second base in the fourth inning. Aoki is batting .264.

--3B Danny Valencia went 3-for-8 with a solo home run in his first two games with Triple-A Omaha. Valencia, who is the 15-day disabled list with a left hand injury, is expected to receive 25-30 at-bats before he is activated. Valencia was hitting .246 with one home run and seven RBIs prior to the injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My feelings haven’t changed from two or three weeks ago to now. I’ve got the same faith, the same trust in this group of guys that they’re going to be able to compete all the way to the end.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a recent surge has his team in first place in the American League Central Division.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He took batting practice June 14-15, and he started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 17. Valencia is expected to get 25-30 at-bats before he is activated.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he started for Omaha again June 13.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson