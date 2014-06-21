Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals came home Friday in first place in the American League Central, thanks to a 10-game winning streak that ended Thursday, and before a sold-out Kauffman Stadium crowd.

The Royals had not been in first place this late in the season since 2003.

”We’ve got a long way to go,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”This sounds crazy, but we stay focused on today. Nothing past today really matters. They used to say in Atlanta, ‘Today is the most important game of the year.’

“When you come into the season, your goal is to get into first place. And then your next goal is to stay there. There’s still a lot of baseball to play. We still have to play good baseball, but I like where we are at. Right now, I like the way our bats are coming on. We’ve always played great defense and our pitching has been very, very good. So I think we’re in a good spot to compete from here to the rest of the year out.”

While the Royals were in last place, 6 1/2 games back after a June 1 loss at Toronto, Yost steadfastly kept saying that things can turn around quickly. The Royals won 13 of 17 since then.

“You know what, I just tell you what I believe,” Yost said. “You can believe it or not. There are just too many good players on this club for it not to. I just had a strong faith and belief that these guys would get it going and when they did, we’d go on a nice run. And that’s exactly what happened.”

And the Royals’ winning ways created a buzz in Kansas City.

“There’s a lot of excitement, a sellout proves that,” Yost said. “It’s a cool thing. I imagine the excitement level is really, really high right now.”

The Royals’ stay in first-place, however, ended Friday night after three days atop the division standings. A 7-5 loss to the Mariners, coupled with the Tigers’ victory at Cleveland, dropped them a half-game behind Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 6-4, 3.40 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 7-2, 3.25)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon returned to the lineup Friday after missing his first game of the season Thursday with the flu. “He’s much stronger,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had breakfast and ate lunch. He’s able to keep everything down and is feeling much better.”

--LHP Bruce Chen had his best minor league rehab start on Wednesday against Albuquerque, allowing two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out 11 and walking one. “He had a good start last time,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’ll see how Bruce rebounds here and make a decision in the near future.” Chen has been on the disabled list since May 2 with a bulging disc.

--RHP Wade Davis pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday, striking out two, stretching his scoreless-inning streak to 22 innings over his past 19 outings. Davis has struck out 54 in 32 2/3 innings this season as the eighth-inning setup man.

--DH Billy Butler went 3-for-4, including a rare infield single in the eighth inning, to lift his batting average to .281. Butler extended his hitting streak to 10 games, his longest since Sept. 20-29, 2012. Butler is hitting .475 in the streak.

--RHP Greg Holland yielded two runs in the ninth, ending his stretch of 15 2/3 scoreless innings. Holland yielded two runs on three hits, including a Brad Miller leadoff home run, and two walks. “You make one bad pitch and get beat,” Holland said. “At that point it’s a one-run game, but we still have a chance to win the game in the bottom half. But after that, I give up two hits and two walks, that’s the part that’s really inexcusable.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made two bad pitches. We battled hard today, battled back and showed a lot of heart, we’ll get them tomorrow.” - Royals pitcher James Shields, who gave up two homers in Kansas City’s 7-5 loss to Seattle on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He took batting practice June 14-15, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 17. Valencia is expected to get 25-30 at-bats before he is activated.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8. He allowed two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out 11 and walking one on June 18 for Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

--LF Alex Gordon returned to the lineup June 20 after missing the June 19 game with the flu.

ROTATION.

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson