Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Danny Valencia came off the disabled list Sunday, and Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost wasted no time getting him in the lineup.

Yost put Valencia at third base, batting seventh against Mariners rookie left-hander Roenis Elias. Valencia went 0-for-3, striking out once, before he was removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 2-1 win.

Expect to see Valencia in the lineup at third base a majority of the time when the opponent starts a left-hander.

“Probably, in most cases right now it’s looking that way,” Yost said. “We kind of determine on who’s hot and who’s not and kind of go day-to-day with that.”

While third baseman Mike Moustakas has shown flickers of power -- eight home runs -- he has hit a meager .178 average in 191 at-bats. Moustakas is batting .125 (4-for-32) against left-handers. On the flip side, Valencia owns a career .326 average against left-handers.

Valencia missed 19 games with a left hand muscle strain. He went 3-for-11 with a home run in three rehab games with Triple-A Omaha.

“His hand is solid and sound and he’s ready to get back out there,” Yost said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-36

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 9-3, 2.57 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 4-6, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar was hit in the left shin by a pitch in the second inning, and he left the game after the sixth. X-rays were negative, detecting only a bruise. “He went back out for three innings, but it just swelled up on him and got real sore,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He went as far as he could. It got it him right in the shin. When I looked at it, it had a big knot. But they did X-ray it, no fracture.”

--RHP Louis Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Coleman was 1-0 with a 6.41 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season with opponents hitting .325 off him. He allowed five home runs and walked 12 in 19 2/3 innings. Last season, he went 3-0 with a 0.61 ERA, allowed only one home run and walked just six in 29 2/3 innings over 27 appearances. “His fastball has dropped about 2 miles per hour,” manager Ned Yost said. “We’ve sent him down to work on his two-seam fastball and his slider. He’s throwing a lot of four-seam fastballs that are flat and a big breaking slider. He needs to tighten up the slider. He needs to continue to work on having pitches to right-handers that break on two planes instead of just one big sweeping plane.”

--CF Lorenzo Cain batted leadoff for the first time this season after hitting first eight times in 2013. “The correct numbers,” Royals manager Ned Yost on why Cain led off. “He’s got a .417 on-base the past couple of weeks. That’s all I need to know.” Cain went 0-for-3 with a walk in Kansas City’s 2-1 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

--C Salvador Perez had two of the Royals’ seven hits in Kansas City’s 2-1 loss to the Mariners for his 18th multi-hit game. He is hitting .355 in June with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. He also picked off Brad Miller at first base to end the ninth, his 11th runner picked off since 2011.

--RHP Blake Wood, who was in the Kansas City bullpen in 2010 and ‘11 before undergoing elbow surgery and then going to the Indians before the Royals reclaimed him, had a rough outing Saturday for Triple-A Omaha. Wood faced five El Paso batters and retired none, walking four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The curveball was a really good pitch for me today, after my fastball. I tried to throw a curveball to strike him out but he put a good swing on it and he hit it out.” -- RHP Yordano Ventura, on the seventh-inning pitch that Mariners C Mike Zunino hit for the decisive home run in Seattle’s 2-1 win over the Royals on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (bruised left shin) left the June 22 game. X-rays were negative, and Escobar is day-to-day.

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--3B Danny Valencia (sprained left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He took batting practice June 14-15, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 17, and he was activated June 22.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he pitched for Omaha again June 13 and June 18.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

--LF Alex Gordon returned to the lineup June 20 after missing the June 19 game with the flu.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson