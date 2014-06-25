Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tim Collins had been an important part of the Royals bullpen the past three years, leading American League relievers with 93 strikeouts in 2013.

Collins, a 24-year-old left-hander, had been ineffective this season and the Royals optioned him to Triple-A Omaha before their 2-0 loss Tuesday to the Dodgers.

Collins was 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 relief appearances, walking 10 and striking out 10 in 17 1/3 innings. He had allowed four of seven inherited runners to score and left-handers were hitting .316 off him.

“Command of his secondary pitches (has been Collins’ problem this season),” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s always been a guy that has commanded his curveball and his changeup. He could fall behind on his fastball, but he had those two plus-pitches that could get him through innings, but this year, the percentage of breaking balls and change-ups have dropped pretty dramatically and his percentage to throw strikes with them has also dropped. We need him to go and refine his secondary pitches and get them back.”

Yost said Collins and right-hander Louis Coleman, who was sent Sunday to Omaha, are “an integral part of having a dynamic bullpen.”

“We need Louie and Timmy both back on track,” Yost said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 7-4, 3.62 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-3, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Bruce Chen, who opened the season in the rotation, was activated off the disabled list Tuesday. Chen was 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts before missing 48 games with a bulging disc. He made four minor league rehab starts, including striking out 11, walking one and allowing two runs on three hits on June 18 against Albuquerque. Manager Ned Yost said Chen would be used as a long reliever.

--LHP Danny Duffy threw only 93 1/3 innings last year after having Tommy John surgery in 2013, when he was limited to six starts and 27 2/3 innings. Will the Royals limit his innings this year? “We’re not even talking about that,” Duffy said. “We haven’t even discussed any of that.” He threw a season-high 105 pitches Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. After beginning the season with Triple-A Omaha, Duffy has already thrown 67 innings in the majors.

--LHP Donnie Joseph had a rough outing on June 16 at Detroit, surrendering six runs on five hits, including a grand slam, and a walk, while retiring only two batters. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the game. On Tuesday, the Royals designated Joseph for assignment.

--3B Danny Valencia stroked two singles for his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his first since May 20 and coming off the disabled list Sunday. Valencia will remain in a platoon with Mike Moustakas, who bats left-handed, at third base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t sharp, didn’t have his best stuff, and he found a way to get us through six innings. He really should have been out of the game after six innings with no runs scored. I thought he did a great job of battling and containing the damage and getting us through six innings. I thought it was a phenomenal job.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of LHP Danny Duffy, who allowed a run on four hits in six innings in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game May 26. He threw two 15-pitch simulated innings May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 3. He moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on June 8, and he pitched for Omaha again June 13 and June 18. He was activated June 24.

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson