Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With left-hander Jason Vargas getting kayoed in the fifth, when he faced six batters and retired none, manager Ned Yost knew his bullpen would be working overtime.

Rookie right-hander Michael Mariot picked up his first career victory, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings as the Royals held on for an 8-6 victory over the Angels on Friday night. Mariot threw 29 pitches, 16 for strikes.

“Mariot did a phenomenal job,” Yost said.

So did the rest of the relievers as the Angels did not get another hit in the final five innings after Vargas was pulled. Kelvin Herrera struck out three in 1 2/3 innings. Wade Davis struck out two in a spotless eighth.

Greg Holland struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to collect his American League-leading 23red save in 24 opportunities.

“We just knew that with Vargas going four innings, we needed to piece it together,” Yost said.

While Vargas struck out only one, the four relievers combined to strike out nine.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-7, 4.41 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 5-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante hit his first career grand slam in the Royals’ seven-run fifth inning. He has at least four RBIs in three games this year, including a season-high six on April 27 at Baltimore. Infante’s grand slam was the second by the Royals this season.

--C Salvador Perez stroked three singles and has seven games this year with a least three hits. His previous three-game was June 7 against the Yankees. Perez is 10-for-24 on this homestand.

--RF Lorenzo Cain had his seventh game of the season with at least three hits to raise his average to .317. Cain had a RBI-single in the fifth and is 25-for-67 with runners in scoring position.

--SS Alcides Escobar swiped two bases to hike his season total to 20. He is the first Royal to steal at least 20 bases in four consecutive seasons since OF Willie Wilson stole 20-plus bases for 13 straight years, 1978-1990. He also had two hits in the third inning. The last Royal with two hits in an inning was OF Justin Maxwell on Aug. 9, 2013 against the Red Sox in the sixth.

--LHP Jason Vargas had not allowed a home run in four straight starts and only one in his previous six starts. Vargas, however, gave up three homers in four-plus innings against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just knew that with (LHP Jason) Vargas going four innings, we needed to piece it together.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost on his bullpen coming through in an 8-6 win over the Angels on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson