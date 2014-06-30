Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Brandon Finnegan threw 105 2/3 innings this year for TCU. The Royals are not discounting Finnegan could throw some September innings as a Kansas City reliever.

He will probably add 40-50 innings this summer with the Royals. Finnegan, the Royals’ top selection in the June draft, signed for $2,200,600 on Saturday and will begin his pro career with Class-A Wilmington (Del.) in the Carolina League.

He will fly Monday to join the Blue Rocks and throw a couple of bullpen sessions before pitching in a game.

“We want to get him going as soon as we can,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

Moore said the club would closely monitor Finnegan’s innings and pitch count this season.

There is speculation Finnegan could be in the Kansas City bullpen by September to help if the club is in the playoff hunt.

“It’s possible,” Royals Hall of Fame scout Art Stewart.

That, however, is optimistic for a left-hander who has yet to throw his first professional pitch.

“We’re not going to put limitations on Brandon or any of our guys,” Moore said.

The Royals project Finnegan as a starter, not a reliever.

“A lot of people say I‘m like C.J. Wilson, or Derek Holland, and I like to think I am,” Finnegan said. “I‘m a big fan of David Price, too. I feel like he’s a bulldog on the mound, that’s how I take it when I‘m on the mound. I‘m not 6-foot-4, I‘m only 5-foot-11, but I feel like I’ve got stuff that’s good enough to pitch in the pros right now.”

Finnegan went 9-3 with a 2.04 ERA as a junior, after going 0-8 with a 3.18 ERA as a sophomore.

“He certainly has the stuff to get major league hitters out,” Moore said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-7, 2.69 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-1, 6.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jarrod Dyson started in center and batted ninth Sunday, although the Angels started LHP C.J. Wilson. Dyson has only 17 at-bats and no extra-base hits against lefties this year. Why was Dyson starting against a lefty? “Because (Justin) Maxwell is struggling,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Yost also said he wanted his fastest outfielders with Royals starter RHP Jeremy Guthrie primarily a fly ball pitcher.

--RF Lorenzo Cain went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. He matched his career high in hits. He is the first Royal to stroke three doubles in a game since OF David Lough on June 30, 2013 at Minnesota.

--DH Billy Butler walked twice, one intentionally, and is tied with SS Fred Patek for sixth place on the Royals’ all-time list with 413 free passes. His first-inning walk passed 2B Frank White on the all-time list. Patek and White are members of the Royals’ Hall of Fame.

--LHP Danny Duffy, who starts the road opener Monday at Minnesota, has held left-handed hitters to an anemic .098 average, 4-for-41. That ranks second among American League pitchers with a minimum of 40 at-bats against southpaws. Duffy gave up one run over six innings in his previous start, but lost to the Dodgers. This is the third time this season he has lost while yielding just one run.

--OF Justin Maxwell went 2-for-11 (.182) on the homestand with just one RBI on a sacrifice fly. He is hitting .087 (2-for-23), with no extra-base hits and 11 strikeouts against left-handed pitchers.

--SS Alcides Escobar has swiped 20 bases and stroked 21 doubles. He is the first player in Royals history to reach 20 in each category by the halfway mark of the season. Escobar and Jose Altuve of the Astros are the only players this season to eclipse 20 in thefts and doubles this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to win one of these, finally. I felt the whole homestand was close games with late losses, so to get a late win is huge.” -- Royals starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie, after Sunday’s walkoff win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson