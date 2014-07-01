Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the thick of the American League Central race despite ranking last in the majors in home runs, the Kansas City Royals added a veteran bat with some pop Monday when they signed outfielder Raul Ibanez to a big-league contract.

Ibanez, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on June 21, is hitting only .157 this season but has hit 30 homers in a season twice in his career and hit 29 as recently as last season in his third stint with the Seattle Mariners.

“He’s a veteran player with great experience,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s played a lot of postseason baseball and (he‘s) what we call a professional hitter. We think he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

For Ibanez, who turned 42 earlier this month, it will be his second go-round with the Royals after he played three seasons in Kansas City over a decade ago. He got his first chance to be an everyday player with the Royals in 2002 and took advantage, hitting .294 with 24 homers and 103 RBIs. He’s also played for the Phillies and Yankees during a career that has spanned 19 seasons.

“I got an opportunity to play here in Kansas City,” Ibanez said. “Nobody had ever given me a chance to play, and I got an opportunity to play here back in 2001. So I have some very fond memories of the city. My son was born in Kansas City. Nothing would please me more than to be part of something that hasn’t been done here in a long time, and that’s getting into the postseason.”

An All-Star with Philadelphia in 2009, Ibanez has played in 44 career postseason games and one World Series, and if nothing else, he will bring a veteran presence to a young Kansas City clubhouse.

“You’re always flattered by all the interest from the clubs, but this was my favorite opportunity for sure, because of what this club can do,” Ibanez said. “I‘m just going to be myself and try to help this team anyway I can. Sometimes it’s going to be outfield. Other days it’s going to be in here. I’ll try to be a productive member of this club, and hopefully I can be a part of something special in Kansas City.”

Yost said he plans to play Ibanez some in right field and left field, first base and at designated hitter.

“(His) role is to help us win baseball games whatever way they can,” Yost said. “There’s a lot of different places he can help us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-3, 3.79 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-6, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Christian Colon was recalled Monday from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .296 with four homers and a .360 on-base percentage. “He can play third, he can play short, he can play second. But his role is to be here every day and help us win baseball games,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--LHP Danny Duffy earned the win Monday, throwing 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. It was his sixth straight outing where he has allowed three runs or less. He also improved to 2-1 in his career against the Twins, and lowered his ERA against Minnesota to 2.57 with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings.

--SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles. The four RBI game was only the second of his major league career. The first came May 11 against Seattle. Escobar has three multi-hit games in his last four outings and is hitting .500 with five doubles and a homer in seven games against the Twins this season.

--C Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with his 10th home run of the season Monday. His 10 homers lead the Royals and is second among American League catchers.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-3 Monday, his fourth multi-hit game in the month of June. He had three multi-hit efforts in April and May combined.

--OF/DH Raul Ibanez was signed to a big-league contract prior to Monday’s game. He was released by the Los Angeles Angels on June 21 after hitting .157 with three homers in 57 games. Manager Ned Yost said he plans to play Ibanez some in right field and left field, first base and at designated hitter.

--OF Justin Maxwell was designated for assignment Monday after the club signed free-agent OF Raul Ibanez. He appeared in 20 games and had a .150 batting average after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his last appearance with the Royals Saturday.

--2B Pedro Ciriaco was designated for assignment Monday. In 25 games with the Royals, he had 10 hits and two RBIs in 47 at-bats (.213 avg.).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been in the works for awhile. I was really excited about the opportunity to come here. I like the makeup of the club, and I like the possibilities -- they’re endless. There’s a great opportunity to do some special things here.” -- OF Raul Ibanez, about signing with the Royals on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson