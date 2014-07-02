Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Consistently one of the best starting pitchers in the American League, Kansas City Royals right-hander James Shields has been in a bit of a slump lately.

Shields allowed five runs -- four earned -- over five innings in a 10-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. It was Shields’ shortest outing of the season and the third straight start he’s allowed at least four runs.

“It’s definitely frustrating that I‘m not getting outs,” Shields said. “I‘m letting my team down and not getting my job done.”

Shields thought his stuff was pretty good against the Twins, but he walked two and allowed nine hits on Tuesday. Minnesota hitters did hit several pitches that were balls through holes in the infield. The Twins also capitalized on two errors and another misplay in the infield by Shields, where he failed to cover first base on a blooper to first baseman Eric Hosmer.

“That was my fault,” Shields admitted.

Other than that, Shields said he made only one real mistake with a pitch -- one that Twins first baseman Joe Mauer tagged down the left-field line, driving in two runs.

“Tonight, I thought I actually made some really good pitches,” Shields said.

Royals manager Ned Yost said he’s not concerned just yet about Shields, who still boasts an 8-4 record and an ERA under four.

”That’s not the right word,“ Yost said. ”There’s no level of concern. He’s just not sharp right now. He’s going through a streak, a pretty extended little streak, where he hasn’t been exceptionally sharp.

“His mechanics look good to me. Sometimes, you just get to a point where you’re a little fine and you elevate your pitch count, you pitch behind in the count. Some of that is happening, but he just hasn’t been very sharp.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 7-3, 3.53 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-9, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Christian Colon made his major league debut Tuesday when he was inserted at shortstop to start the bottom of the seventh inning. He went 0-for-1 and grounded out in the ninth inning in his first career plate appearance.

--1B Eric Hosmer went 4-for-4 and collected his 25th multi-hit game of the season, which is a team best. It was his first four-hit game since May 24 against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

--OF Raul Ibanez made his Royals debut Tuesday, starting in right field and going 1-for-4 with a single in his first at-bat. The hit made him the second-oldest Royal (42 years, 29 days) to collect a hit in a game, 281 days younger than Bob Boone, who got a hit on Sept. 27, 1990 at 42 years, 312 days.

--RHP James Shields lost his first decision since May 2 against Detroit, dropping to 8-4 on the season. Shields tossed five innings, his lowest since he threw 3 2/3 innings last Sept. 9 against Detroit. He has also allowed at least nine hits in each of his past four starts. He dropped to 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA in his last four starts against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Francisley) Bueno did a phenomenal job not making us use (Aaron) Crow, making us use (Kelvin) Herrera in that situation. He went above the call of duty.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on the 2 2/3 innings of work by Bueno, saving the bullpen ahead of the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Marcus Mariot

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson