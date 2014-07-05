Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Sometimes the best lineups are the ones that aren’t finalized until the last minute. That turned out to be the case for the Royals on Friday in their 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Second baseman Christian Colon was a late addition to the lineup, and he turned out to be a key offensive performer as the Royals erupted for their second-highest run total since June 17. Colon was inserted into the starting lineup a few minutes before the start of the game when second baseman Omar Infante came down with some lower back stiffness.

Colon responded by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Colon’s triple in the second inning off right-hander Josh Tomlin was Colon’s first major league hit. He added a double in the fifth inning and another double in the ninth inning.

Colon was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on June 30. In 294 at-bats over 74 games at Omaha, Colon was hitting .296 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases. Colon was the Royals’ first-round pick, the fourth player taken overall, in the 2010 draft. Last year he was named the Omaha player of the year after hitting .273 with 12 home runs and 73 runs scored.

“That was a lot of fun,” Colon said. “I was taking my ground balls (during pre-game drills) and was told I was going to play.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-6, 3.69 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-2, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante was a late scratch from the lineup Friday due to lower back stiffness. He is listed as day-to-day.

--INF Christian Colon made his first major league start Friday, starting at second base for 2B Omar Infante, who was scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. In his first at-bat Colon picked up his first major league hit, a triple to center field. He added two doubles and scored three of the Royals’ seven runs.

--RHP Yordano Ventura came within two outs of pitching his first major league complete game Friday night. Ventura pitched 8 1/3 innings, holding Cleveland to one run on six hits, with four strikeouts and two walks, to improve his record to 6-7. “His stuff is electric,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s throwing 98, 99, 100 (mph), with a good changeup.”

--C Salvador Perez was one of the hottest hitters in the American League in June, and he’s carried over his hot streak into July. Perez was 3-for-4 in Friday’s win over Cleveland and is 4-for-11 in his first three games in July. Perez hit .347 (35-for-101) in June. His 35 hits were tied for the fifth most in the American League in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to throw the complete-game shutout, but I couldn’t do it. I was getting ahead of the hitters early in the game. That helped me later on. I was using all my pitches.” -- RHP Yordano Ventura, through interpreter and fellow pitcher Bruce Chen, on his Friday night outing.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante was a late scratch from the lineup July 4 due to lower back stiffness. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson