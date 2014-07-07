Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals lost two of three games in their weekend series against the Cleveland Indians, but third baseman Mike Moustakas contributed on offense in all three games.

In Kansas City’s 4-1 loss on Sunday, Moustakas provided the only run the Royals scored, belting a solo home run off right-hander Corey Kluber in the fifth inning.

Moustakas is having a disappointing season overall, but you couldn’t convince the Indians of that fact. Moustakas has worn out Cleveland pitching. He is hitting .195 overall this season but .345 vs. the Indians.

In eight games against Cleveland, this year Moustakas is 10-for-29 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs. He started two of the three games in the weekend series and went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs.

“It seems like every time we make a mistake to Moustakas, he hits it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

“For whatever reason, he sees the ball well against all of our guys,” Kluber added.

In Moustakas’ last at-bat Sunday, in the seventh inning, Kluber pitched extremely carefully. Kluber and Moustakas battled through a 10-pitch plate appearance before Kluber finally walked him on a 3-2 pitch.

“He was one of the few guys who was seeing me well today, so I figured it was better to err on the side of caution,” Kluber said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-4, 3.93 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-7, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Downs signed a free agent deal with the Royals. Downs made his debut with the Royals on Sunday, pitching one scoreless and hitless inning, striking out one. Downs, 38, was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 38 relief appearances with the White Sox before being designated for assignment June 26, then released July 3.

--RHP Casey Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The move cleared a spot on the Royals’ roster for LHP Scott Downs, who was signed as a free agent. In three relief appearances with the Royals, Coleman had a 2.45 ERA.

--LHP Danny Duffy held opposing hitters to a .189 batting average in his first 17 appearances this season, but he gave up 10 hits in six innings in a 4-1 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Duffy, who had a 1.69 ERA in June, gave up four runs in his six innings against the Indians.

--3B Mike Moustakas accounted for Kansas City’s only run in the team’s 4-1 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Moustakas belted a solo home run in the fifth inning. Although Moustakas is hitting just .195 overall this season, he is batting .345 (10-for-29) in eight games vs. Cleveland with two doubles five home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got a really, really good curveball. He’s got a tremendous fastball that he can get up to 96 that he can locate very, very well and very consistently. He throws his curveball front door, back door and a nice slider that he keeps down in the zone. He’s just a good pitcher.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who threw 8 1/3 effective innings Sunday in Cleveland’s 4-1 win over Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson