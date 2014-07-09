Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Left-hander Jason Vargas was cruising Tuesday, allowing three hits through the first five innings. But Vargas got into trouble in the sixth, giving up three straight hits, including a two-run single by third baseman Evan Longoria that came on what Vargas called a “lazy pitch.”

“It’s just one of those times you wish you didn’t have a mind lapse or give up halfway through a pitch,” Vargas said. “We weren’t able to recover.”

Vargas never made it out of the sixth, charged with two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He picked up his first road loss with the Royals, having gone 4-0 with an American League-leading 1.52 ERA over his first eight road starts. His eight consecutive road starts without a loss matched the longest such streak to start a season in Royals history, joining Dan Reichert in 2000 and Chris Haney in 1993.

“He was cruising,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They got the well-placed double and then Longoria did a nice job of taking a curveball the other way. He was trying to hit the ball on the ground, get one run in, move the other runner over. He ended up finding a hole. He threw the ball well.”

The Royals rotation, as a whole, has been pitching well, a big reason they’re hanging in there. Entering Tuesday, the Royals five-man rotation was just one of two in the majors in which each hurler has an ERA of 4.02 or better, with Oakland the only other one.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 3.07 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 4-6, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain tied his career high with four hits on Tuesday, the seventh time he’s done that. He’s tied with Omar Infante for the team lead with three triples.

--LHP Joe Saunders agreed to a minor league deal with the Royals and will report to Triple-A Omaha. Saunders, 33, released by the Rangers last week, has a 5.42 ERA in 40 starts since the beginning of last season but has insisted on being viewed as a starter. The Royals see Saunders as giving them rotation depth, and could also help the bullpen down the stretch.

--OF Nori Aoki, on the disabled list with a strained left groin muscle, will likely play six or seven games in his minor league rehab assignment, so the roster situation probably won’t be decided until after the All-Star break, manager Ned Yost said Tuesday.

--OF Raul Ibanez was in the lineup again Tuesday, even amidst his struggles, with manager Ned Yost wanting to stick with him while Nori Aoki (strained left groin muscle) is on the disabled list. Ibanez, 42, entered Tuesday 3-for-19 (.158) in five games with Kansas City, having been acquired after being released by the Angels. Overall, Ibanez is hitting .157 in 62 games this season. “In all fairness to him, he wasn’t playing a lot,” Yost said. “And he’s just now getting back in the swing of things. You watch him in batting practice, and you can see. I mean, the guy hit 29 homers last year.”

--RHP James Shields, making his first start in Tampa Bay on Monday since the Rays traded him to the Royals, struck out 10 batters without allowing a run; according to the Elias Sports Bureau, only one other American League pitcher struck out 10 or more batters and did not give up a run in his first road start against a former team -- Rangers RHP Nolan Ryan, who threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 12 in his first road start at Anaheim July 6, 1989 (25 years, one day prior to Shields).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one of those times you wish you didn’t have a mind lapse or give up halfway through the pitch. We weren’t able to recover.” -- Royals LHP Jason Vargas after a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson