Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Royals had a rough end to their nine-game road swing before the finale even began at Tropicana Field.

Right-handed pitcher Jason Vargas was rushed to a local hospital with severe abdominal pain and underwent an appendectomy Wednesday, and outfielder Alex Gordon was scratched from the lineup unable to swing with his sprained right wrist and was to undergo an MRI on Thursday. Both are expected to be placed on the disabled list.

Vargas was the losing pitcher against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after having his 15-inning scoreless streak on the road snapped. He will not return to Kansas City until Friday at the earliest and could miss up to a month.

Bruce Chen is likely to replace him in the rotation on Sunday, according to manager Ned Yost. Vargas (8-4) co-leads Kansas City with 19 starts and leads in innings (125).

Gordon initially injured his wrist attempting to break up a double play last weekend and aggravated it sliding into second base on Monday. Gordon is batting .268 with a team-high 44 RBIs.

RECORD: 47-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-8, 3.89 ERA) vs. Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 5-7, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Vargas underwent an appendectomy in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday and will not return to Kansas City until Friday at the earliest. He could miss three to four weeks.

--OF Alex Gordon was scratched on Wednesday because he was unable to swing with a sprained right wrist. He is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday. Gordon was unable to swing because of the recurring injury, first suffered sliding into second base.

--C Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday to lift the Royals to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The American League All-Star Game starter went 3-for-5 to improve his batting average to .284.

--RHP Greg Holland struck out two batters and recorded his 24th save on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays. Holland moved within two of Seattle’s Fernando Rodney for the American League lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a huge win for us tonight. Definitely nice to have a little momentum going home for the last four games before the All-Star break. That’s a lot better than the alternative.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals beat Tampa Bay with a ninth-inning home run by C Salvador Perez on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) had surgery in St. Petersburg on July 9. He could miss three to four weeks.

--OF Alex Gordon (sprained right wrist) was scratched July 9. He is scheduled for an MRI on July 10.

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

