Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It may be the most important series in years, but the Kansas City Royals began their series with the first-place Detroit Tigers without two-time All-Star left fielder Alex Gordon, at least in the batter’s box. The Royals informed Major League Baseball that Gordon would not be able to participate in Tuesday’s All-Star Game because of a sprain in his right wrist.

“Obviously this is not what I wanted to happen being on the All Star team,” Gordon said prior to the first game of the series. “I think the most important thing is to be ready for our games.”

Gordon was not placed on the disabled list, in hopes of returning to the lineup following the All-Star Game. He’s also available to play defense.

Gordon, while disappointed at not being able to play Tuesday, was more disappointed not to be a part of the big series with Detroit that began with a 16-4 loss to the Tigers.

“We know this is a big series,” he said. “It’s a good thing that we have a very talented team. Even with me out of the lineup we have guys who can step in and we’ll be okay. I have full confidence in my teammates that they’ll pick me up.”

Gordon injured the wrist in Cleveland last weekend, and he tried to play through it. But he was held out of Wednesday’s starting lineup, appearing only as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning against Tampa Bay.

Manager Ned Yost doesn’t expect any sympathy cards from his fellow managers.

“It happens,” he said. “Everybody deals with it. You just have to get through it. Certain guys may get an opportunity to play some more. (Hopefully) they’ll step up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 5-3, 3.18 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 5-8, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Francisley Bueno pitched three innings of relief, matching the longest outing of his career. He gave up two runs on four hits, but struck out three.

--1B Eric Hosmer homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, one shy of his career best in 2012. His home run off Detroit’s Drew Smyly was his first off a left-hander since Aug. 23, 2013.

--SS Alcedes Escobar snapped a 0-for-10 spell with a single in the second inning. He swiped his 22nd base on the next pitch, matching his season total from last season.

--INF Christian Colon made his first career appearance in Kauffman Stadium when he came in as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning. Colon made his major league debut in Cleveland last weekend.

--DH Billy Butler hit his first home run since June 14 in Chicago. It was his first extra-base hit and first RBI in July.

--LHP Jason Vargas was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He remained in a Tampa hospital after an emergency appendectomy Wednesday. The surgery went well and he is expected to miss four to six weeks. His spot on the roster was taken by RHP Louis Coleman, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha. His spot in the rotation was expected to be filled by LHP Bruce Chen.

--RHP Louis Coleman was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. He takes the roster spot of LHP Jason Vargas, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after an emergency appendectomy Wednesday.

--3B Mike Moustakas missed Wednesday’s game at Tampa with flu-like symptoms did not start Thursday, but that was because Detroit started a left-handed pitcher (Drew Smyly). Moustakas came on as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and struck out in his only plate appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t pitch good tonight and that’s the bottom line. That’s why they scored a bunch of runs.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost after a 16-4 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Gordon (sprained wrist) was scratched July 9-10. He will not bat until after the All-Star break. Gordon was selected for the game but will not participate. He received an injection July 10 and was available for defensive and base-running purposes. He will not be placed on the disabled list in hopes of returning immediately after the break.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. The surgery went well and he is expected to miss four to six weeks.

--RF Nori Aoki (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson