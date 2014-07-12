Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If the Kansas City Royals are going to contend in the American League Central in the second half of the season, it’s pretty clear that Eric Hosmer has to take a big role offensively. A Gold Glove winner at first base, Hosmer’s hot second half at the plate last season helped the Royals to an 86-76 record, their best since 1989. But Hosmer is not feeling the pressure.

“Everyone has to do their part,” he said prior to Friday’s game against Detroit. “We realize that we have the guys on this team to reach the playoffs. No one in this clubhouse feels like they have to put the team on their shoulders.”

But Hosmer definitely has to carry his share of the load. Over the last 11 games, he’s hitting .442 (19-for-43), hitting safely in all 11 games, which matches his career best. More importantly, his season-long power drought may be coming to an end.

He homered in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday for the first time all season, and he now has six homers on the season.

“It’s good. But I just want to put in productive at bats every day. The last couple of days I’ve been doing a good job of that. I’ve been getting myself in good counts and not missing good pitches. I‘m not going out of my zone chasing. I‘m taking walks when they’re not pitching to me.”

His manager says he hasn’t changed anything in his approach. It’s just starting to work.

“He’s seeing the ball much better. He’s on time. Before he was late getting his foot down and he was late getting his hands into the launch position. When you’re late, you make up for it by starting early. You’re swinging before you get a good look at the ball. It makes it look like your approach is out of kilter. Now he’s got his timing down, his foot’s down and his hands are in the proper launch position.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 11-5, 3.53 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 9-4, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nori Aoki was recalled from his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and activated from the 15-day disabled list. He was placed on the DL June 21 with a left groin strain. Manager Ned Yost said the wrist injury to OF Alex Gordon was a factor in activating Aoki. “Nori has been feeling good, but we were going to try to make it through until the All Star break with him, just to get him some more at bats. With Gordie going down and only having three outfielders, it limits what you can do. Raul (Ibanez) has been going every single day.”

--INF Christian Colon was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Colon’s demotion cleared a roster spot for OF Nori Aoki, who was recalled from his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and activated from the 15-day disabled list.

--DH Billy Butler was warming up for his major league pitching debut late in Thursday’s 16-4 loss to Detroit. He said Yost told him he could warm up and Butler went into the batting cages to get lose. But Yost also told him if he threw anything but fastballs he would “kick my (tail).” Butler says he threw 94 mph in high school, but it’s been a long time since he’s tried.

--1B Eric Hosmer seems to be hitting his stride. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to 11 games which matches a career high. Over those 11 games, he’s hitting .442 (19-for-43). More importantly, his season-long power drought may be coming to an end. He homered in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday for the first time all season, and he now has six homers on the season. “I just want to put in productive at bats every day,” he said prior to Friday’s game. “The last couple of days I’ve been doing a good job of that. I’ve been getting myself in good counts and not missing good pitches.”

--RHP Aaron Crow has recorded 9 2/3 scoreless innings since June 13. Over that span he is holding opposing batters to a .133 average (4-for-30).

--LHP Danny Duffy gave up just one earned run over six-plus innings, lowering his ERA to 2.76. But he took the loss for the ninth time this season, falling to 5-9. He allowed one unearned run and that proved to be the difference. He tried a pick-off with runners on first and second and no outs in the third, but threw the ball into center field. The winning run scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Cabrera. “I was just hoping that the decision I made to try a pick off wouldn’t be the difference in the game,” he said. “Sure enough, it was.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had like five plays that could have gone either way. If we could’ve (gotten) just a little break.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost after a 2-1 loss to Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Gordon (sprained wrist) was scratched July 9-11. He will not bat until after the All-Star break. Gordon was selected for the game but will not participate. He received an injection July 10 and was available for defensive and baserunning purposes. He will not be placed on the disabled list in hopes of returning immediately after the break.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. The surgery went well, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson