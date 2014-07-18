Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

The Kansas City Royals entered the 2014 season coming off their best record since 1989. They replaced starting pitcher Ervin Santana with Jason Vargas and were counting on solid seasons from Danny Duffy and Yordano Ventura. They struggled through the first half of 2013 and then caught fire in the second half, finishing with an 86-76 record.

Expectations were riding high in Kansas City. Through the first half of 2014, plus a few games, the team has pretty much met expectations thus far. At the All-Star break, the Royals are 48-46 and in second place in the American League Central, 6 1/2 games behind Detroit.

The offense still has to jell. The Royals are fourth in the American League with a .264 average, but they’re in the bottom half in runs. They’re last in walks and home runs, by a sizeable margin.

“Most of our guys -- Moose and Hoz included -- are second-half guys,” manager Ned Yost said. “All the signs are pointing upwards for us.”

At this point, all Yost can do is hope that it holds true again this season. “As an organization, we’ve said that those are the guys who are going to carry us offensively. I have no idea (why they’re second-have guys). If I knew, I would have fixed it.”

Yost can count on a solid rotation and a lights-out bullpen. The Royals have a combined ERA of 3.78, good for third best in the American League. The starters have a combined ERA of 3.57. Wade Davis, who is used primarily to protect a lead in the eighth inning, is 5-2 with a 1.16 ERA. And Greg Holland is going to his second straight All-Star Game with 25 saves in 26 chances.

The Royals are counting on a repeat of 2013, when they went 42-27 after the All-Star break. That kind of production in 2014 will put them right at the 90-win mark.

And the Royals, who have the longest postseason drought in the four major American professional sports, will take their chances with that.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-46

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: C Salvador Perez, who does a great job calling the game, threw out 15 out of the 43 runners who attempted steals against him and picked off three other runners. Perez has the highest defensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement) of any catcher in the majors, not a huge surprise given his reputation as a defensive specialist. The surprise is that he leads the team with 11 home runs, and he is hitting .283, the second-best average among Royals who played at least 70 games. The fact that he played in 85 of the team’s 94 games is a cause for both celebration and concern. Perez, bothered by nagging injuries throughout his career, probably is being overworked.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: C-plus -- When they went on a 10-game winning streak and took a 1 1/2-game lead on the Detroit Tigers on June 18, the grade would have been B-plus. However, they subsequently went 9-14 and are now 6 1/2 games back, so the mark was lowered significantly. The Royals were expected to be a middle-of-the road team with a shot at a playoff spot. At 48-46, they are 2 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot, and if their offense gets hot and their pitching stays hot, they certainly can make a second-half run.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: If 1B Eric Hosmer continues the hot streak he carried into the All-Star break, he can carry the team. Last season, the Royals finished on a tear, and Hosmer was a big part of it. “It’s a long process,” Hosmer said. “You can’t get too high or too low, but if everybody is hitting, it gives the positive energy throughout the team. We just have to find a way to produce runs.” Hosmer’s batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, homer rare and RBI rate are all down from last season. He needs to reverse those trends for Kansas City to remain in contention.

BUY OR SELL: It is hard to say if the Royals will be a buyer or a seller as the trading deadline approaches. They are still in position to challenge for a playoff spot, even if losing three of four to the Detroit Tigers last weekend took some of the drama out of the American League Central race. Kansas City built for this season with its young nucleus for some time. The acquisition of RHP James Shields for the organization’s top prospect (OF Wil Myers) prior to the 2013 season makes it more likely that the Royals will not be sellers. However, whether there will be enough incentive to be buyers remains to be seen.

INJURY STATUS: Two key players missed the final series of the first half against the Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City needs them to return to form as soon as possible. LF Alex Gordon sprained his wrist with about a week to go and was limited to defensive availability. The Royals maintain that the rest will have him ready to go when the season resumes in Boston. LHP Jason Vargas went on the disabled list July 10 after undergoing an appendectomy the day before. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

TOP PROSPECT: The Royals’ top prospect is RHP Kyle Zimmer, who was ranked No. 23 in Baseball America’s preseason top 100. However, the 22-year-old missed spring training and the start of the season due to biceps and lat soreness. He was shut down at the end of May because of a muscle strain in the back of his right shoulder. He is expected to resume throwing at the end of July. He was expected to be a midseason call-up before the injury, so he will have to respond quickly if that is going to happen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re eight games better than we were last year (heading into the break). For us to win, we need Billy (Butler) going, we need Hoz (Eric Hosmer) going, we need Gordie (Alex Gordon) going and we need Sal (Salvador Perez) going. And we need Moose (Mike Moustakas) doing what he does.” -- Manager Ned Yost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Gordon (sprained right wrist) did not play July 9-13. Gordon was selected for the All-Star Game but will not participate. He received an injection July 10 and was available for defensive and baserunning purposes. He hopes to return immediately after the break.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. The surgery went well, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late August.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson