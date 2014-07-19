Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Manager Ned Yost “gambled and lost” on Friday night as his team lost another game to slip to just one game over .500.

With the Royals ahead, 4-3, after a two-run home run by Red Sox rookie Xander Bogaerts and with a man on second and two outs in the sixth inning, Yost pulled starter James Shields in favor of left-hander Scott Downs.

The KC manager didn’t think the Red Sox would hit for center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. that early in the game, so he went with Downs.

But Red Sox manager John Farrell sent up righty-swinging Jonny Gomes, who hit a two-run homer that gave Boston a 5-4 lead. That’s how it wound up.

”They’ve pinch hit one time in the last three games in the seventh inning, a bunch in the eighth and ninth,“ Yost said. ”I wasn’t sure if they were going to do it in the sixth so I gambled right there. Bad decision.

“I should have stuck with Shields. He was at 111 pitches and Bradley was 0-for-2 against him. I just outsmarted myself.”

The Royals, trying to hang in both the division and wild-card races, have lost four of their last five, five of seven and seven of 10.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (Danny Duffy, 5-9, 2.76 ERA) at Red Sox (Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields, a familiar face around Fenway Park from his days in the AL East with Tampa Bay and 2-9 with a 5.48 ERA lifetime at Fenway Park, started well enough Friday night, but lasted 5 2/3 innings as the Red Sox hit him hard in the sixth. He came in having allowed two earned runs in his last 14 innings and was charged with three (of four) on Friday, failing to hold a 4-1 lead and getting a no-decision. It was the second time in his last eight starts that he failed to go at least six innings.

--1B Eric Hosmer had an interesting game Friday. He extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games with three hits, one of them a double that was actually played by the ball girl down the right-field line. He was also caught stealing and had a David Ortiz pop fly tip off his glove and into the waiting hands of 3B Mike Moustakas. Hosmer is hitting .429 with two homers and nine RBIs during the streak.

--LF Alex Gordon returned to the lineup after missing four games (plus the All-Star Game) with a sprained right wrist. “It felt good, it felt pain-free, so we’re good to go,” Gordon said after taking early batting practice. “That’s all that matters -- I‘m in the lineup.” Gordon went 2-for-4 but failed to hang on to a diving catch in the sixth inning, where he may have been protecting the wrist as he fell.

--CF Lorenzo Cain remained in the leadoff spot coming out of the All-Star break but it didn’t help him shake his slump. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and is in an 0-for-19 funk.

--LHP Scott Downs, who had stranded 27 of the 32 runners he had inherited through the All-Star break, gave up a loud two-run homer to Jonny Gomes to allow one James Shields run and one of his own to score. Boston’s second shot of the inning into the center-field bleachers also hung the loss on Downs, who fell to 0-3.

--LHP Jason Vargas, out since undergoing an appendectomy July 9, started throwing on Friday. “He feels it, but it’s OK,” said manager Ned Yost.

--LHP Danny Duffy has a better ERA (2.76) than record (5-9) as he takes the Fenway Park mound Saturday night for the second game of the three-game series against the Red Sox. Duffy is getting 2.76 runs of support per nine innings, the lowest in the American League and second lowest in MLB among pitches who have worked at least 80 innings. He is 4-5 with a 2.34 ERA on the road this season and is coming off two straight starts without issuing a walk. He is 0-1 in three career starts against Boston, all coming before his 2012 Tommy John surgery. He has yielded 11 earned runs in 14 innings against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I gambled and lost. They’ve pinch hit one time in the last three games in the seventh inning, a bunch in the eighth and ninth. I wasn’t sure if they were going to do it in the sixth so I gambled right there. Bad decision.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Gordon (sprained right wrist) did not play July 9-13. Gordon was selected for the All-Star Game but did not participate. He received an injection July 10 and was available for defensive and base-running purposes. He returned to the lineup July 18.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. The surgery went well, and he is expected to be out until mid- to late August. He started throwing on Jul 18. “He feels it, but it’s OK,” said manager Ned Yost.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson