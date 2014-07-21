Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Kansas City Royals led the Boston Red Sox 4-1 halfway through Friday night’s game, the first contest after the All-Star break.

No one expected the Royals to score just one run over the final 22 innings of Boston’s three-game sweep that sent Ned Yost’s team under the .500 mark (48-49).

”You basically just shake it off and get right back out there tomorrow,“ designated hitter Billy Butler said after Kansas City had just four hits in a 6-0 loss Sunday. ”We faced a tough left-hander (Jon Lester) today, and it doesn’t get any easier; we face Chris Sale (of the Chicago White Sox) tomorrow.

“You just have to get out there and shake this thing off.”

Boston right-hander Rubby De La Rosa allowed a run on five hits in seven innings Saturday night, and Lester tossed eight shutout innings Sunday. Boston outscored Kansas City 12-1 after falling behind in the opener.

It all added up to the Royals having lost six of their last seven, seven of nine and nine of 12. They squandered a chance to make up ground on the Detroit Tigers, who lost the first three games of their series with the Cleveland Indians before winning Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-8, 4.56 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 8-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez sat out Sunday’s finale in Boston with a slight right groin strain, but he expects to play Monday night in the series opener against the White Sox in Chicago. “It’s nothing bad. It’s just tight,” Perez said. “It hurts my leg when I squat down.”

--LHP Jason Vargas, out since undergoing an appendectomy July 9, is throwing again, and he might toss a bullpen session Wednesday. Pitching coach Dave Eiland told the Kansas City Star that Vargas might only need two or three mound sessions before getting back into game action.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Monday at the Chicago White Sox. In his last start, July 10 against the Tigers, Guthrie (5-8, 4.56 ERA) allowed a career-high eight earned runs, eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss. In his past two outings, he allowed 14 runs in eight innings. In the previous eight starts, he posted a 2.68 ERA.

--CF Lorenzo Cain, who had a day off Saturday, was back in the lineup Sunday, batting leadoff. He went 0-for-3 with a walk , and he is now on an 0-for-22 skid.

--1B Eric Hosmer went 1-for-3 Sunday in the series finale in Boston, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. It is the longest active streak in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Yordano Ventura) just struggled with command a little. He got some pitches in the fat part of the strike zone. That’s a good hitting team over there. On a day like today, the only thing you can do is hope Jon Lester doesn’t bring his A-game and he gets his pitch count up and makes mistakes and you take advantage of it. He was pretty good.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals’ 6-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. He resumed throwing July 18, and he might throw a bullpen session July 23. He might be able to return after two or three mound sessions.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson