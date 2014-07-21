Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH
BOSTON -- The Kansas City Royals led the Boston Red Sox 4-1 halfway through Friday night’s game, the first contest after the All-Star break.
No one expected the Royals to score just one run over the final 22 innings of Boston’s three-game sweep that sent Ned Yost’s team under the .500 mark (48-49).
”You basically just shake it off and get right back out there tomorrow,“ designated hitter Billy Butler said after Kansas City had just four hits in a 6-0 loss Sunday. ”We faced a tough left-hander (Jon Lester) today, and it doesn’t get any easier; we face Chris Sale (of the Chicago White Sox) tomorrow.
“You just have to get out there and shake this thing off.”
Boston right-hander Rubby De La Rosa allowed a run on five hits in seven innings Saturday night, and Lester tossed eight shutout innings Sunday. Boston outscored Kansas City 12-1 after falling behind in the opener.
It all added up to the Royals having lost six of their last seven, seven of nine and nine of 12. They squandered a chance to make up ground on the Detroit Tigers, who lost the first three games of their series with the Cleveland Indians before winning Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost three
NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-8, 4.56 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 8-1, 2.08 ERA)
--C Salvador Perez sat out Sunday’s finale in Boston with a slight right groin strain, but he expects to play Monday night in the series opener against the White Sox in Chicago. “It’s nothing bad. It’s just tight,” Perez said. “It hurts my leg when I squat down.”
--LHP Jason Vargas, out since undergoing an appendectomy July 9, is throwing again, and he might toss a bullpen session Wednesday. Pitching coach Dave Eiland told the Kansas City Star that Vargas might only need two or three mound sessions before getting back into game action.
--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Monday at the Chicago White Sox. In his last start, July 10 against the Tigers, Guthrie (5-8, 4.56 ERA) allowed a career-high eight earned runs, eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings, taking the loss. In his past two outings, he allowed 14 runs in eight innings. In the previous eight starts, he posted a 2.68 ERA.
--CF Lorenzo Cain, who had a day off Saturday, was back in the lineup Sunday, batting leadoff. He went 0-for-3 with a walk , and he is now on an 0-for-22 skid.
--1B Eric Hosmer went 1-for-3 Sunday in the series finale in Boston, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. It is the longest active streak in the majors.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Yordano Ventura) just struggled with command a little. He got some pitches in the fat part of the strike zone. That’s a good hitting team over there. On a day like today, the only thing you can do is hope Jon Lester doesn’t bring his A-game and he gets his pitch count up and makes mistakes and you take advantage of it. He was pretty good.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals’ 6-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. He resumed throwing July 18, and he might throw a bullpen session July 23. He might be able to return after two or three mound sessions.
--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.
RHP James Shields
RHP Yordano Ventura
RHP Jeremy Guthrie
LHP Danny Duffy
LHP Bruce Chen
RHP Greg Holland (closer)
RHP Aaron Crow
RHP Kelvin Herrera
RHP Wade Davis
LHP Scott Downs
LHP Francisley Bueno
RHP Jason Frasor
Salvador Perez
Brett Hayes
1B Eric Hosmer
2B Omar Infante
SS Alcides Escobar
3B Danny Valencia
DH Billy Butler
INF Mike Moustakas
LF Alex Gordon
CF Lorenzo Cain
RF Nori Aoki
OF Raul Ibanez
OF Jarrod Dyson