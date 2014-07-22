Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The ball is flying over the fence at an alarming rate for the Kansas City Royals this season, just not when it actually counts.

Kansas City is ranked last among all teams in home runs (55) after 98 games, and the power outage is a bit perplexing to manager Ned Yost, who watches balls leave the playing field with regularity before games.

“I think we’ve definitely got guys that can hit for power,” Yost said Monday prior to the Royals’ 3-1 loss in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. “If you don’t believe me, just watch batting practice. I mean, we pound balls out of the ballpark. But I’ve yet to be able to get the opposing manager to use our BP pitcher as their pitcher for that day.”

Gallows humor aside, the situation appeared to get even worse prior to the game Monday, when first baseman Eric Hosmer was a late scratch from the starting lineup because of a bruised right hand.

Hosmer, who was hit by a pitch from Red Sox left-hander John Lester in Boston on Sunday, was replaced in the field by Billy Butler, who was scheduled to fill his regular role as designated hitter. Catcher Salvador Perez, who is playing through groin soreness, was shifted from catcher to the DH spot, with backup Brett Hayes playing behind the plate.

Hosmer only has six homers, but that is actually a pretty good number for Kansas City, which is led in that category by Perez with just 11.

The importance of power is reflected in the team’s overall record. The Royals are 20-39 when they don’t hit a home run and 28-11 when they do.

“We’ve got power,” Yost said. “It’s a bit of a surprise that we haven’t been more consistent with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (LHP Bruce Chen, 1-2, 6.46 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 4-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Bruce Chen (1-2, 6.46) will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Chen moved from the bullpen to the rotation July 13, after LHP Jason Vargas went on the 15-day disabled list July 9 following an emergency appendectomy. Chen will be facing the White Sox for the 25th time in his career (19th start), and his record in 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in those outings. At U.S. Cellular Field, Chen is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts).

--1B Eric Hosmer was a late scratch from the starting lineup Monday night against the Chicago White Sox with a bruised right hand. Hosmer was hit by a pitch from LHP Jon Lester on Sunday in Boston. He is day-to-day.

--C Salvador Perez was supposed to get back behind the plate Monday night against the Chicago White Sox, but instead he played the role of designated hitter. The reason was twofold. The Royals had to scratch 1B Eric Hosmer because of a hand contusion, which moved DH Billy Butler to first base. That gave manager Ned Yost a chance to semi-rest Perez as his DH, after Perez sat out Sunday’s game in Boston because of a lingering groin issue. Perez went 1-for-4 Monday.

--LHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) threw a light 20-pitch side session Monday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field prior to the Royals starting a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 3-1 loss. Vargas has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 9. The Royals hope to get him on a mound for a full bullpen session next. “It’s a day-to-day thing,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “We’re just seeing how he goes, how he feels, but he’s definitely making progress. It was unfortunate this had to slow him down a little bit, but we feel like he’s going to pick it up right back where he left off.”

--RF Lorenzo Cain snapped an 0-for-23 skid during the Royals’ 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, lacing a double off LHP Chris Sale in the third inning. Cain finished the night 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought today we battled very well against a very tough pitcher. I thought we put ourselves in some good positions to score some runs. I look at this game, and this was a much better effort, even we only scored one run and lost 3-1, than I think the past couple games.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, after the Royals’ loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (bruised right hand) was hurt July 20, and he didn’t play July 21. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. He resumed throwing July 18, and he threw a 20-pitch side session July 21. He might throw a bullpen session July 23, and he could return after two or three mound sessions.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson