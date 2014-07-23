Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Eric Hosmer might have to wait until the Royals return to Kansas City on Thursday to see if he can push his career-best hitting streak to 17 games.

Hosmer, who has a bruised right hand, has missed the first two games against the Chicago White Sox this week, including a 7-1 win Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. He could also miss the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

“He’s doing probably about 20 percent better, so we’re making progress,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He wanted to try (playing Tuesday) and I told him, ‘Let’s just take it easy, get treatment on it all day (Wednesday) and see where we’re at.”

The injury occurred in his first plate appearance on Sunday, when he was hit with a pitch by Boston Red Sox left-hander Jon Lester. He had x-rays taken, which were negative for a fracture. Despite being hit in that game, Hosmer set a new career high for consecutive games with a hit by singling off Lester in the sixth inning.

The streak, which has pushed his batting average up 26 points to .272, is the longest active streak in the majors and longest by a Royals player since 2012, when catcher Salvador Perez hit in 17 straight games. Hosmer is hitting .413 with nine runs, six doubles and two home runs during the hot stretch, so getting him back in the lineup quickly would be a big help for the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields 9-5, 3.70 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana 5-7, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields (9-5, 3.70 ERA) will start the series finale against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field looking to become the seventh active pitcher with a streak of at least eight seasons with double-digit wins. Shields has a career mark of 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA in nine starts on Chicago’s south side, including a win here June 15. He’s won his past three starts at U.S. Cellular Field and has a 1.95 ERA in five outings at the ballpark dating to Sept. 27, 2012.

--1B Eric Hosmer missed his second straight game Tuesday because of a contusion on his right hand, which happened Sunday after he was hit by a pitch from Boston Red Sox left-hander Jon Lester. Hosmer, who has a career-high hitting streak of 16 games going, is also likely to miss the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. He’s day-to-day and could return against the Cleveland Indians later this week in Kansas City, according to manager Ned Yost.

--C Salvador Perez was back behind the plate for the Royals in a 7-1 win Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Perez, who went 1-for-5, missed a game Sunday in Boston while resting a sore groin and played designated hitter Monday in Chicago, after 1B Eric Hosmer was scratched with a bruised hand. “It was good to give him a chance to keep his bat in the game as a DH and buy him another day,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was moving pretty good when he was running the bases (Monday).”

--LHP Bruce Chen improved to 2-2 and tied former New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera for all-time wins by a Panamanian-born pitcher (82). Chen, who went five innings and allowed just one run, came into the game with a good track record against the Sox. Since 2011, he is 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA against them. “It feels really good,” Chen said. “I was able to help my team win and I was able to tie Mariano for the most wins for a Panamanian, so it was a great day for this team.”

--3B Mike Moustakas went 3-for-5, hit two home runs and drove in three RBIs in the Royals’ 7-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was also Greek Heritage Night, which didn’t slip past Moustakas, who has Greek bloodlines. “Oh, I knew,” he said. “I was telling everybody that today was my day, so it just ended up working out that way.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels really good I was able to help my team win and I was able to tie Mariano for the most wins for a Panamanian, so it was a great day for this team.” -- Royals LHP Bruce Chen after a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (bruised right hand) was hurt July 20. He didn’t play July 21-22 and is day-to-day.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. He resumed throwing July 18, and he threw a 20-pitch side session July 21. He might throw a bullpen session July 23, and he could return after two or three mound sessions.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson