Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals designated hitter Billy Butler played in all 162 games last season and entered this season a career .298 hitter in the majors.

Butler hit .313 with career highs 29 home runs and 107 RBIs in 2012, but that seems like eons ago.

Butler, who was in a 1-for-15 slide, was benched Friday night against the Indians.

“It’s the offense,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’re looking for some offense. If we score some runs, we win some games. It’s been a struggle for Billy lately.”

In the past 20 games, Butler was hitting .200 with three extra-base hits and two RBIs. He has a .267 slugging percentage and a .532 OPS in that stretch.

”It’s puzzling for him,“ Yost said. ”And it’s puzzling for everybody. I talked to Billy yesterday. Billy has been working his tail off trying to figure this thing out. He feels fine. He’s just not getting results, but it’s something he’ll continue to work through and hopefully get through.

“We’re at a point now where we’re running out of time. We’re past the 100-game mark. Again, the offense -- it needs to be a premium for us. We need to score some runs. We’ve given a number of guys extended periods to work through some non-productivity if you will. But it just gets to the point where you’ve got to do something a little bit different until we get hot again.”

Yost called Butler to pinch hit in the eighth inning and he delivered a two-run homer to propel the Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Indians.

“As of late, the production definitely is not there,” Butler said. “Over my career, it’s there, but this game is about what you’ve done for me lately. If he (manager Ned Yost) thinks a guy matching up differently is better for the team, that’s what he’s got to do. He’s got a job to do putting the lineup out there.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-50

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-5, 5.28) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-8, 4.56)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth time in five games Friday with a bruised right hand. He can play defensively, but has trouble gripping the bat. He was used again in the ninth inning to play first base.

--1B Raul Ibanez tripled in the fourth inning, becoming the oldest Royal to triple at 42 years, 44 days. Bob Boone had the distinction of being the oldest Royal to triple at 41 years, 307 days on Sept. 22, 1989.

--RHP Aaron Crow picked up his second save of the season on Missouri Tigers night at Kauffman Stadium. Crow is a Missouri alumnus. Both of Crow’s saves this season are against the Indians. Royals closer RHP Greg Holland was unavailable after working the three previous games.

--LF Alex Gordon is 11-for-30, .367, since the All-Star break. Gordon singled in the fourth inning.

--C Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a home run. He leads the team with 27 multi-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(John) Axford has got a very good fastball. It was tough to lay off that first-pitch slider. Coming off the bench, you’re looking for a fastball. I was seeing it pretty good. Some days you see it as a pinch hitter. Some days you don‘t. It’s really weird. It’s the toughest thing to do in sports to do. It’s not an easy thing. I got the better of it tonight.” -- Billy Butler, on his two-run pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning in a 6-4 win over Cleveland.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (bruised right hand) was hurt July 20. He didn’t play July 21-22. He returned to the lineup July 23, but he was forced to leave after three at-bats and missed the game July 24. He was a defensive replacement July 25. He is still day-to-day.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. He resumed throwing July 18, and he threw a 20-pitch side session July 21. He is scheduled to throw a side session July 24, and he could return after two or three mound sessions.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Danny Valencia

DH Billy Butler

INF Mike Moustakas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson