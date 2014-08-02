Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- Eric Hosmer will go on the disabled list on Saturday with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand and now the Royals look for offensive hits for the next month or so.

Hosmer is a Gold Glove first baseman who hit .366 in July, and he won’t be easy to replace, particularly with the non-waiver trade deadline past. Kansas City used Billy Butler at first base on Friday night against the A‘s.

According to the Kansas City Star, the Royals were considering Mike Carp, released earlier in the day by the Red Sox, but no move for a bat is imminent -- when Hosmer goes on the DL, the man who will replace him is left-hander Jason Vargas, coming off the DL to start against the A‘s.

Offense is the most pressing need for Kansas City, which is chasing Detroit in the AL Central and which needed a shutout on Friday to beat Oakland 1-0. The Royals are among the bottom four teams in the league in runs scored with 426. Their .686 OPS is second worst in the league.

It’s possible that All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will see time filling in at first base -- maybe even as soon as Saturday against Jon Lester.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-4, 3.31 ERA) at A’s (LHP Jon Lester, 10-7, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas will come off the disabled list on Saturday to start at Oakland. Vargas, who missed three weeks with appendicitis, has the league’s top road ERA at 1.68 -- and he’s allowed the A’s a .219 batting average over 18 career appearances against them.

--1B Eric Hosmer had a CT scan of the broken third metacarpal on his right hand, and the Royals expect to get results on Saturday. The team does not expect that he will require surgery, but wants to rule it out. Hosmer, hit by a pitch on July 20, will miss at least three or four weeks even if he does not need surgery. He is scheduled to go on the disabled list Saturday.

--DH Raul Ibanez topped his own mark for homers by the oldest Royals player on Friday, hitting a solo shot on Friday at Oakland the provided the only run of the game. Ibanez is 42 years old and 45 days; he has hit five home runs this season. Friday’s came on a first-pitch fastball from Sonny Gray. “He’s got good stuff and I didn’t feel like waiting around too long,” Ibanez said.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie turned in one of his best outings of the season with six scoreless innings against Oakland, the team leading the majors in runs scored. “He was ultra-sharp,” manager Ned Yost said. “He was commanding all of his pitches, he was changing all his speeds really effectively, he was hitting all his spots. He did a great job of just pitching to the game plan.” Guthrie, who tied his season low by allowing three hits, improved to 7-9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not something we’ve done a whole bunch lately -- a 1-0 win. We should be very excited. It means you pitched well, you played good defense and you got a big hit from somebody and tonight it was Raul (Ibanez). 1-0 wins are big wins.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who threw six scoreless innings and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) was hurt July 20 and did not start six of the next seven games. He aggravated the injury on a check swing July 31 and is expected to go on the disabled list. The team does not expect that he will require surgery, but wants to rule it out. Hosmer will miss at least three or four weeks even if he does not need surgery. He is scheduled to go on the disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Jason Vargas (appendectomy) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He had emergency surgery in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 9. He resumed throwing July 18, and he threw a 20-pitch side session July 21. He threw a side session July 24. He will come off the disabled list Aug. 2 for a start against Oakland.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Jarrod Dyson