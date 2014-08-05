Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- There’s something about the O.co Coliseum that brings out the best in Kansas City Royals right-hander James Shields.

Shields pitched complete games in his previous two starts at Oakland, throwing a shutout and taking a tough 2-1 loss, before facing the A’s there again Sunday.

This time Shields pitched five perfect innings and allowed just two runs on four hits over eight innings in a 4-2, series-clinching victory against the A‘s. Shields (10-6) earned his first win since July 7 and extended his streak to eight seasons with double-digit victories.

”I definitely like this field,“ Shields said. ”The atmosphere is great here. “The fans have come out and supported this team. I like pitching in games like that.”

The Royals won their fourth straight series, taking two of three from Oakland, which owns the major league’s best record. In the series opener, Jeremy Guthrie outdueled Oakland’s Sonny Gray in a 1-0 Royals win. This time Shields outpitched A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir (12-4).

“As far as I‘m concerned, we can match up with anyone, any team, any starting rotation,” said Shields. “I don’t care who it is. I believe in our guys. We have some good young talent in our starting rotation as well as some veterans. We’re going to compete with anybody. As long as we go toe to toe with those guys, we’re going to be in every game.”

Shields lost his bid for a perfect game, no-hitter and complete game when Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick led off the sixth inning with a home run. Reddick hit another solo homer off Shields in the eighth with two outs.

“He put two pretty good swings on the ball,” Shields said. “I made two bad pitches. I wanted to go curve ball down in the zone and I kind of left it up a little bit on that first homer, and then the fastball we wanted down and away and I yanked it all the way across the dish and went middle up and in. When you make mistakes like that, good hitters are going to hit it and he definitely got it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 5-10, 2.42 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-7, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields (10-6) allowed two runs on four hits over eight innings Sunday in a 4-2 victory Sunday against Oakland. He had a perfect game until A’s RF Josh Reddick hit a solo home run leading off the sixth inning. Reddick hit another solo home run off Shields with two outs in the eighth. Shields won his first decision since July 7 and extended his streak to eight seasons with double-digit wins. “Just tried to stay consistent throughout my career,” Shields said. “Having another double-digit season is nice. Hopefully these next nine games or so I can get a (few) more.”

--2B Omar Infante went 3-for-5 and hit a two-run double during a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday of Kansas City 4-2 victory against Oakland. Infante, who tied his season-high for hits, raised his batting average to .265 and now has 51 RBIs, matching his total from 2013 with Detroit. He had a career-high 55 RBIs for the Tigers in 2004.

--1B Billy Butler had a season-high tying three hits in four at-bats Sunday during the Royals’ 4-2 victory against Oakland. He entered the game on an 0-for-8 skid and raised his average to .269.

--INF Christian Colon made his first start and second appearance Sunday against the A’s since being recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Omaha. Colon, a rookie, entered the game batting .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles, one triple and two RBIs. He went 1-for-4 with a double and made his first career start at third base. He came off the bench Saturday and had a pinch-hit RBI single and finished the day 1-for-2.

--RHP Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth inning Sunday in a 4-2 victory against Oakland and earned his 31st save, the most in the American League. Holland had been tied for the lead with Seattle RHP Fernando Rodney.

--C Brett Hayes was sent outright to Triple-A Omaha. He had been designated for assignment on July 28. Hayes hit .135 with one home run and two RBIs in 27 games and 52 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I definitely like this field. The atmosphere is great here. The fans have come out and supported this team. I like pitching in games like that.” -- Royals RHP James Shields after a win in Oakland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. The team does not expect that he will require surgery, but he will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Nori Aoki

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez