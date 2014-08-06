Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Left-hander Danny Duffy got a month’s worth on run support in one game Tuesday.

Space the runs out, and Duffy’s record -- 6-10 after a 12-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday -- might be reversed. He has pitched that well. But he was not about to make any demands after giving up three hits and striking out seven in five innings at Chase Field.

“I knew my bros were going to come through, and they came through,” Duffy said. “That shows you what our offense is capable of. I feel like we are going to get on a roll from here.”

The Royals had scored eight runs when Duffy was in the game in his previous eight starts. He lowered his ERA to 2.39, which would rank third in the AL if he had enough innings to qualify. He joined the rotation May 3 and is two innings short.

“You sit there for 45 minutes and watch a team put up runs, it’s awesome,” said Duffy (6-10). “You can go back up there and be that much more comfortable on the mound. You can throw your fastball and make pitches.”

Duffy, 25, is in his first full season back since undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 13, 2012.

“He has just been tremendous since he has come back,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “After Bruce (Chen) got hurt and he came back as a starter, he’s been unbelievably good. He’s growing. He’s maturing. He’s learning.”

Veteran right-hander James Shields has been a positive influence on Duffy, Yost said.

”He’s a real emotional guy, and so is James Shields,“ Yost said. ”And James has taught him how to use that emotion in a positive fashion when he is on the mound and not in a negative way. It’s paid big dividends for him.

“He has great stuff. Before he had Tommy John, we knew he was going to be a major league pitcher. He’s rebounded very nice. He’s a great competitor. He has great stuff. You kind of combine those things, you get a tough pitcher.”

Duffy’s average fastball is in the 93-94 mph range, and he threw his curve ball for strikes Tuesday.

RECORD: 58-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 8-8, 3.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 8-5, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Billy Butler had four hits, including a three-run homer, while playing first base and hitting cleanup Tuesday. Butler, the DH, normally is used only as a pinch-hitter in interleague road games, but he was in the lineup because 1B Eric Hosmer (stress fracture, right third metacarpal) is on the disabled list. “When we have Eric Hosmer healthy and Billy Butler is swinging the bat good, one of those two guys has to generally sit,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said of his interleague lineup. “Normally it is Billy, because Eric is a Gold Glover. But we don’t have to worry about now.”

--1B Eric Hosmer (stress, fracture right third metacarpal) is to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said, before the Royals reevaluate his injury. “We’ll look at it again after two weeks,” Yost said. “He’s in rest mode.” Hosmer was hit by a pitch July 20, but the injury was just diagnosed late last week.

--LF Alex Gordon became the 10th player in Kansas City history to record 1,000 hits when he singled in an eight-run fifth inning Tuesday. He also was credited with a single on a sharp grounder that 1B Jordan Pacheco could not handle in the ninth. “He’s been one of the biggest pieces in this organization since the moment I got here,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “One thousand and one thousand one today was fun to watch.”

--RF Nori Aoki’s grand slam was the first of his career, and his first home run of the season. Aoki hit Arizona reliever Bo Schultz’s first pitch to cap an eight-run fifth inning. “It was a line drive, so I wasn’t sure if it was high enough to get out,” Aoki said through an interpreter. “I tried to swing as hard as I can,” he continued, joking, after C Salvador Perez and 1B Billy Butler had three-run homers earlier in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew my bros were going to come through, and they came through. That shows you what our offense is capable of. I feel like we are going to get on a roll from here.” -- Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy, after a 12-2 victory. He had received eight runs of support while he was on the mound in his previous eight starts.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He is to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then reevaluate his injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

