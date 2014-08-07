Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Ned Yost was sitting in the Brewers’ draft room when he first got the lowdown on Alex Gordon. Nine years later, Yost is an even bigger fan.

“He’s almost the perfect player,” the Royals’ manager said Wednesday, the day after Gordon became the 10th player in team history to reach 1,000 hits.

“He gives you everything that he has every single night. He’s totally prepared every single day. He’s very regimented. He never, never comes off his routine. Everything that he does is built around winning and keeping himself in the best available shape. He’s the first one in the weight room.”

Then there are Gordon’s dietary habits.

“There’s a hot dog place in Oakland that I grew up loving,” Yost said. “We took the bus over there one time. Alex sat on the curb because he wouldn’t eat a hot dog. He’s a consummate pro.”

Gordon said he has the bat, ball and lineup card from Tuesday’s 12-2 victory, when he had two singles for hits Nos. 1,000 and 1,001. A collection suitable for framing.

“I usually don’t look at milestones as that big of a deal, but that is pretty cool,” Gordon said. “Hopefully I can get to (2,000), but I’ll take 1,000 for now.”

Gordon struggled with a hip injury in 2009 and made a position change from third base to left field in 2010. Since then, his career has taken off, and it corresponds with Yost’s arrival in Kansas City in May 2010. Gordon leads major league outfielders with 60 assists since the start of the 2011 season, 15 more than No. 2 Gerardo Parra.

“Ned was my biggest supporter, biggest believer,” Gordon said. “I owe a lot of it to him giving me a second chance.”

Yost said he found a lot to like in Gordon, dating from the 2005 draft, when the Brewers took Miami outfielder Ryan Braun in the first round while discussing other candidates such as Gordon and Ryan Zimmerman. Arizona took Justin Upton with the first pick and Gordon went No. 2. Zimmerman went fourth and Braun fifth.

”All these kids were in your mind,“ Yost said. ”Out scouts were talking about what types of players they were, what types of kids they were. You had a little sense of who they were before you saw them. A year or two later, I saw him in spring training: ‘There is that Alex Gordon kid we went over.’ I think the first game he came hitting a home run and playing third base. Very athletic. ‘Man, this is a pretty nice looking player.’

“From that point on, you kind of kept your eye on him,” Yost said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 7-9, 4.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-2, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Moustakas had four RBIs, one short of his career high, while driving in all the runs in a 4-3 victory over Arizona on Wednesday. He hit a 377-foot, two-run homer in the second inning and a looping RBI single to right in the fourth and beat out a potential double-play grounder (after the original call was overturned) with a headfirst slide into first base in the ninth. “The homer obviously felt really good,” said Moustakas, who drove in five runs at Toronto on July 2, 2012. “But at the end of the game, that last run turned out to be huge, probably the most important run for us, especially when you have Greg Holland coming in. I watched the play unfold and kind of dove at the last second. Just trying to do what I can to get to first.”

--RHP Yordano Ventura was never able to get the feel for his off-speed pitches Wednesday, manager Ned Yost said, but Ventura still gave up only two runs in six innings while striking out eight against Arizona. “I just tried to locate my fastball,” Ventura said. “I have confidence in it.” Ventura, whose fastball averages 96 mph, gave up eight hits, and the Diamondbacks four times left two runners on base.

--RHP setup man Wade Davis gave up two hits but struck out pinch hitter Tuffy Gosewisch to get out of the eighth inning unscathed Wednesday while protecting a 3-2 lead. Davis has given up only one run in his last 38 innings. “Phenomenal,” 3B Mike Moustakas said. Davis’ ERA is 0.93, which would be a franchise record for a reliever who pitched a full season.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera worked a scoreless seventh inning to extend his scoreless streak to a career-high 15 1/3 innings. He had a 14 1/3-inning scoreless streak from April 27 to May 24. His first game of the seventh inning was 98 mph.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I beat it in the beginning. Those plays are tough to call, especially when a guy is diving and you don’t hear that footstep and the ball. That’s why we have the replay, which is pretty cool.” -- 3B Mike Moustakas, who beat out a potential double play to drive in an insurance run in the ninth inning. He initially was called out after a headfirst slide at first, but the call was overturned on review.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then re-evaluate the injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Nori Aoki

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez