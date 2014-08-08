Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- And on the third day, the Kansas City Royals’ bullpen rested.

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie’s first complete game of the season -- the Royals’ first complete game of the season -- in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday enabled manager Ned Yost chance to rest his reliable relief corps.

“We’re getting down to the point of the season where you have to make sure everybody is strong,” Yost said. “When you have a pitcher that is throwing as good as (Guthrie) is, you try to take advantage of every pitch that he has in his tank.”

Yost’s bullpen has been good for a good while, and it developed into a strength of the Royals as they hit the stretch run after finishing a three-game sweep of Arizona to pull with 2 1/2 games of the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers.

Closer Greg Holland leads the American League with 32 saves, and he has only two failed conversions. His ERA is 1.85, which would be a top number in most bullpens. It is the third best among the Royals’ relievers. Right-hander Kelvin Herrera is 2-2 with a 1.69 ERA as the primary seventh-inning man, and right-hander Wade Davis is 6-2 with an 0.93 ERA as the eighth-inning guy. Davis has given up one run in his last 34 innings.

“A little better than outstanding,” Yost said when told the bullpen was outstanding. “It’s nice having two guys that can shorten a game by two innings. Our whole focus once the game starts is to get the ball to Wade Davis with the lead, because he can get it to Greg Holland with the lead.”

All three threw an inning in the Royals’ 4-3 victory over Arizona on Wednesday, and all three throw hard. Herrera hit 100 mph and 101 mph in an at-bat against Mark Trumbo, and both Davis and Holland sit in the high 90s.

“You get a one-run lead in the sixth inning, (the other guys) have to face 100, 99 and then 97 with absolutely dirty sliders, all of them,” Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas said. “It’s a tough, uphill battle for anybody trying to come back off those three guys. Wade and Holly have been phenomenal, and Herrera is starting to settle into that seventh inning. It’s awesome to watch.”

The Royals’ bullpen has a 3.28 ERA and 10 failed save conversions. Only three teams have fewer blown saves.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-53

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 13-8, 3.21 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas (8-5, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie threw 109 pitches in his and the Royals’ first complete game of the season, oddly rationed. He used 54 pitches in the first three innings, when he gave up seven hits and two runs, and 55 in last six, when he was untouched. “Not a ton changed,” said Guthrie, who has eight career complete games, four since joining Kansas City last season. “We made a couple of great plays and they hit it at us a little bit better. The execution continued to be there for the most part.” Guthrie struck out four and did not walk a batter, reaching three-ball counts only twice.

--1B Billy Butler went 1-for-3 with a double and a run Thursday, the final game of a three-game series at Arizona in which he was 6-for-12 with a homer, three doubles, three RBIs and four runs. “I feel good,” Butler said. “You can always feel better, I think. I‘m swinging the bat good, squaring balls up, taking some pitches. Just getting back to who I am.” Butler is hitting .276 with six homers and 44 RBIs. “Sometimes you veer off every now and then,” Butler said. “It’s been a tougher year for me, but I feel like I‘m coming back into my own and being where I need to be for this team.”

--OF Raul Ibanez pinch-hit in two of the three games in Arizona, but his value lies in more than just providing a veteran bat off the bench, manager Ned Yost said. His clubhouse presence is felt. “He’s got a ton of experience,” Yost said. “He can still play the game. He’s got pop. He’s played on winning team. He has been big for some of our younger guys.”

--3B Mike Moustakas had a single and a double Thursday and finished the Arizona series 5-for-13 with a double, homer and four RBIs. “He’s been swinging the bat real well for us lately,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “Since we sent him to the minors and brought him back up, he’s been much better. He just relaxed a little bit.” Moustakas is hitting .199, but .231 with 10 homers after spending the final two weeks of May in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Boom, after the third inning, it locked in. Sometimes it just takes guys a little while to get settled in, to get their timing, to get their rhythm and get into the flow of the game.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, after RHP Jeremy Guthrie retired the final 19 batters he faced in the Royals’ first complete game of the season, a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then re-evaluate the injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Nori Aoki

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez