Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals are in control of their playoff destiny after winning five of six on a trip to Oakland and Arizona and beating San Francisco at home on Friday.

They hold a half-game lead over the Yankees and Mariners for the second and final wild-card berth.

Manager Ned Yost, however, is eyeballing the top of the American League Central standings. The Royals are only 2 1/2 games back of Detroit in the AL Central.

“I don’t get them in there every day and put on a chalkboard, ‘Do not look at the wild card,'” Yost said. “We want to win the division. They know that. They want to win the division. The wild card is Plan B. We stay focused on Plan A.”

The playoff-contending Giants and Athletics are the Royals’ opposition this homestand.

“This is a big homestand,” Yost said. “The Giants are in the exact same position we are. Of course, Oakland, with the pitching they have over there, they’re going to be very tough games. But we’ve been playing some tough games and playing very well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-53

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 8-8, 2.74 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 10-6, 3.43 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nori Aoki threw out two Giants on the base paths in the third inning. He became the third Royals outfielder to accomplish that and the first since Amos Otis on April 25, 1970, against Baltimore. The first was Bob Oliver on Sept. 16, 1969. “I wasn’t even born then,” Aoki said through an interpreter. It was the first time Aoki threw out two base runners in a game since 2012 with the Brewers.

--LHP Jason Vargas has been less than sharp in his two starts since coming off the disabled list and a July 9 appendectomy. He has allowed 16 hits and nine runs in 9 1/3 innings.

--RHP Greg Holland leads the American League with 33 saves. He protected a 4-2 lead Friday over the Giants, striking out two in a flawless ninth, to collect his 100th save. “I’ve been privileged to see all 100 of them,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--DH/1B Billy Butler is hitting .370 in 12 starts as the Royals first baseman. He is hitting .261 when he is the DH. He is hitting .423 in his past seven games.

--C Erik Kratz was the Royals designated hitter for the first time and singled in the seventh. He is 2-for-7 in two games since the Royals acquired him in a July 28 trade with the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Four is the magic number.” -- DH/1B Billy Butler, referring to the Royals’ 50-8 record when they score more than three runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then re-evaluate the injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki