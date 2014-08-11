Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals swiped seven bases, one shy of the franchise record, in beating the Giants 7-4 Sunday.

Right fielder Nori Aoki and center fielder Jarrod Dyson each stole three bases, while shortstop Alcides Escobar stole the other.

“The opportunities were there,” Royals manager Ned Yost.

The Royals lead the American League with 102 stolen bases. Dyson leads the club with 26 stolen bases in 30 attempts, while Escobar has 24 steals.

”We kept pressuring them all day, especially on the base paths,“ said Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, who hit a two-run homer in the first. ”Rusty (Kuntz, base running coach) did a good job of letting us know that he (Tim Lincecum) is pretty slow to the plate and maybe we can steal some bases. That’s what Escobar, Dyson and Aoki did today.

“It was huge to have pressure on them all day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-53

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-5, 2.87) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 9-8, 3.47)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Billy Butler is hitting .481 (13-for-27) during a seven-game hitting streak. Butler has two home runs, five doubles and 12 RBIs in that stretch.

--RHP Greg Holland worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to log his American League-leading 34th save. “He wasn’t extremely sharp, but the important thing is he got the job done,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He put up a zero.”

--RHP Wade Davis threw a scoreless eighth, allowing one hit, to lower his ERA to 0.89. He has yielded only one earned run in his past 40 innings for a 0.23 ERA.

--LF Alex Gordon has reached base in eight straight games. He is hitting .357 with three home runs and six RBIs in that span.

--LHP Danny Duffy improved to 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in interleague play with the victory over the Giants. Opponents are batting .138, 11-for-80, the lowest average of any pitcher in interleague play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t know we were 10 games above .500. My mindset is to try to be the best team the second half on through the rest of the season. We’ve been doing a great job of that, everybody picking each other up. That’s what you need going into September. You need everybody clicking on all cylinders.” -- CF Jarrod Dyson, on the Royals’ goal as they set their sights on the postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then re-evaluate the injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki