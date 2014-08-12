Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Adding another bat for the stretch run, the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder/designated hitter Josh Willingham from the Minnesota Twins on Monday for minor league right-hander Jason Adam.

The Royals agreed to pick up the $1,836,000 remaining on Willingham’s $7 million contract for this year. Willingham, 35, is eligible for free agency after the season.

”Obviously, we claimed him when he went through waivers and were able to execute a deal,“ Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. ”Josh is a proven bat. He’s one of the better on-base guys. We feel he’s going to give us a presence and help us in the middle of the lineup. I think he’ll be in the lineup most days as we set up right now. (Manager) Ned (Yost) will ultimately make that call. ...

“We see his presence in the middle of our lineup somewhere and being that presence that can get some big hits for us. He had a big hit (Sunday) actually against Oakland. He’s a professional. He’s a winner. We feel very strong that he’s going to help our team. He’s the type of player and presence that you add at this time of year.”

Moore said Willingham would complement Raul Ibanez at designated hitter with Billy Butler playing first base while Eric Hosmer is out with a broken hand.

Willingham hit .210 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .345 on-base percentage in 68 games with the Twins. He hit 35 homers with 110 RBIs, both career highs, in 2012 with Minnesota. He has also played for the Florida Marlins, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-53

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 12-7, 2.44 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 8-9, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Adam, who was traded to the Twins for OF/DH Josh Willingham, was the Royals’ 2010 fifth-round draft pick from a suburban Kansas City high school. He went a combined 5-9 with a 4.67 ERA this season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, where he was moved to the bullpen and had a 2.35 ERA in eight appearances. “He’s a quality pitcher, a great person,” Royals GM Dayton Moore said. “He’s got a great arm. He’s going to be a quality major league pitcher. You’ve got to give up something to get something. Everybody wants a good player, and Jason is a terrific pitcher and has a great career ahead of him.”

--RHP Wilking Rodriguez was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Royals to make room on the 40-man roster for OF/DH Josh Willingham. Rodriguez pitched two scoreless innings for Kansas City earlier this season. He was 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 24 relief appearances with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha.

--OF/DH Josh Willingham will join the Royals on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade Monday. Kansas City sent minor league RHP Jason Adam to Minnesota to pick up Willingham. The Royals agreed to pick up the $1,836,000 remaining on Willingham $7 million contract for this season. Willingham, 35, is eligible for free agency after this season. The Athletics will not be pleased to see him. He has a lifetime 1.188 on-base plus slugging percentage against them with eight home runs and 19 RBIs in 17 games.

--SS Alcides Escobar drove in runs with two singles on 0-2 counts with two outs in the second and seventh innings. It was his first multi-RBI game since July 31 against the Twins.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts Tuesday against the A‘s, won his past two starts, including a 1-0 victory Aug. 1 at Oakland. Guthrie threw a complete-game Thursday at Arizona, retiring the final 19 batters in a 6-2 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to be in first place. Our goal was to get back to first place. Now our goal is to stay in first place.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals passed the Detroit Tigers on Monday to move to the top of the American League Central standings.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then re-evaluate the injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Scott Downs

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki